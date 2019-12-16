ST. LOUIS, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announced today that HCA Midwest Health—the largest healthcare system in the Kansas City region—has launched a new robotic arrhythmia care program based at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (OPRMC). Installation of the Stereotaxis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) System was recently completed, and the first patients have been successfully treated using the technology at Overland Park Regional Medical Center .



Stereotaxis’ partnership with HCA Midwest Health brings new, leading-edge treatment options for patients who have a cardiac arrhythmia. The addition of RMN is a key component of the cardiology program at OPRMC and HCA Midwest Health, allowing for patient-focused clinical and technological leadership as well as enabling the providers and clinical team to better address a range of complex arrhythmias that otherwise might not have been treatable.



RMN uses robotics and magnetic fields to navigate a cardiac catheter directly from the tip. The technology consists of two robotically controlled magnets placed next to the operating table. During the procedure, a physician uses a computer interface to adjust the magnetic field around the patient and precisely direct and steer this cardiac ablation catheter in the heart.



Dr. Dhanunjaya “DJ” Lakkireddy, Medical Director, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at HCA Midwest Health and a partner of Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists, has been at the forefront of this technological innovation. Dr. Lakkireddy was instrumental in authoring the meta-analysis published in the Journal of Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology (September 2017). The study emphasized the clinical value of robotics for the treatment of arrhythmias.



“The new cardiac arrhythmia labs at OPRMC were recently opened and are currently treating patients,” said Dr. Lakkireddy. “They represent the latest advances in the field of electrophysiology including robotic technology that enables improved outcomes and unparalleled safety for patients during cardiac ablation procedures. Robotics also allows OPRMC electrophysiologists to better address a range of complex arrhythmias that otherwise might not have been treated, providing hope to many patients who otherwise would have had no options for cardiac arrhythmia. We have observed the clinical value of robotic cardiac ablation and are excited to be providing patients convenient access to this technology.”



“As a world-renowned leader in electrophysiology research and patient care, Dr. Lakkireddy recognizes the significant patient, provider, and physician benefits of RMN. Stereotaxis technology affords OPRMC increased capabilities and a new and novel way to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmias,” explained David Fischel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stereotaxis. “We look forward to supporting the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute and HCA Midwest Health as they improve patient care, advance clinical science, and grow a highly successful robotic arrhythmia care practice in Kansas City.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Over 100 issued patents support the Stereotaxis platform. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements by Stereotaxis (the Company), usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com