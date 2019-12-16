PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box, a global information technology solutions provider, will feature its new SimplEdge™ managed branch network-in-a-box offering and iCOMPEL® interactive digital signage platform at NRF 2020. Organized by the National Retail Federation (NRF), the leading annual retail event will take place Jan. 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“Consumers today expect consistent, high-quality experiences everywhere and on every type of device,” said Kevin Swank, product management and marketing director for Black Box. “At NRF 2020 we’ll be showcasing solutions that enable these experiences while reducing both the cost and complexity of delivery. Designed to be a managed, digital-ready, self-contained network-in-a-box solution, SimplEdge enables retail organizations to deploy in-store technology with speed and consistency. We leverage our partnerships with leading technology suppliers and couple that with a global team of certified technicians to deliver the engaging customer experiences that retailers need to compete.”

“Our iCOMPEL digital signage platform delivers dynamic content for in-store signage ranging from video walls to mobile phones,” said Jonathan McCune, product management director for Black Box. “iCOMPEL’s control and management make it possible to display hypertargeted, interactive content based on individual customer behavior and collected data to enhance the customer experience.”

SimplEdge: Simplified IT for Multi-Site Retail Locations and Branch Networks

Designed for retail enterprises with hundreds or even thousands of sites, SimplEdge is a complete network-in-a-box solution built on state-of-the-art technology. Powered by Cisco Meraki and deployed and managed as a service by Black Box engineers and technicians, SimplEdge contains everything required to build a modern branch network — structured cabling, switching, SD-WAN with carrier connectivity, security, and Wi-Fi and analytics. The solution is supported by 24/7 monitoring, SLA-driven Day 2 services, and a cloud-based help desk. Enabling smart IT deployment and management at the edge, SimplEdge makes it easy and cost-effective for organizations to roll out, maintain, and scale technology with speed and consistency across all of their remote locations.

iCOMPEL Digital Signage Platform

The iCOMPEL digital signage platform empowers users to build eye-catching signage, stream content from websites, and visualize timetables, events, and wayfinding or emergency messages. The platform supports 4K Ultra HD/HD and simplifies creation and playout of HTML5-based content. To facilitate updates and system management, iCOMPEL allows for remote device management and configuration and provides on-screen diagnostics and error alerts. Serving as the platform’s CMS, the Black Box iCOMPEL Content Commander makes it easy for users of all technical abilities to create, distribute, and manage content — even customized by individual location — that helps to enhance brand engagement and drive greater customer satisfaction.

More information about NRF is available at nrfbigshow.nrf.com . Further details on Black Box and its full products and services portfolio are available at www.blackbox.com and www.bboxservices.com .

About Black Box

Black Box is a leading digital edge solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. The company also designs and manufactures award-winning Pro AV, KVM, cabling, and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability, and fail-safe security. Black Box delivers these end-to-end solutions through its global presence and approximately 2,500 team members. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers. Black Box is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Networks.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at http://www.blackbox.com or www.bboxservices.com , and follow the company on Twitter @BlackBox_ns .



Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

Black Box Media Contact

Susan Allen

Director of Marketing, Strategy & Content

Phone: +1 724 873 7047

Email: Susan.Allen@BlackBox.com

Agency Contact

Sarah Aller

Wall Street Communications

Phone: +1 720 418 1739

Email: sarah@wallstcom.com



