PLYMOUTH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FacilityConneX , a leading real-time facility data monitoring solution and service provider for increased operational efficiency, equipment optimization and energy savings, today announced that it has entered into a strategic channel partnership with Pennsylvania-based Trinity Automated Solutions (“Trinity”).



Joining the Company’s channel partner network, Trinity will incorporate the FacilityConneX monitoring based commissioning (MBCx) solution within its portfolio of intelligent building technologies. Through this partnership, Trinity will promote FacilityConneX across its coverage territory which spans the mid-Atlantic from Western Pennsylvania to Ohio and extends through Maryland and West Virginia.

Trinity Automated Solutions is a provider of customized solutions designed to meet the specific needs of building owners. The Company represents leading technology manufacturers and providers of custom building automation and control systems, panel building and intelligent building solutions. These solutions, including FacilityConneX, ensure maximum building performance and reliability.

“The Trinity team offers a high degree of expertise and understanding about the latest and greatest building automation solutions and technologies that are capable of creating a facility that is smart, efficient and proactive in its operational approach,” said Mark Pipher, Vice President and General Manager of FacilityConneX. “We look forward to working with the team at Trinity to provide energy management and predictive maintenance solutions to their customers that not only make facility operations easier, but also increase their profitability, sustainability and reliability of both equipment and processes.”

“The FacilityConneX solution is a perfect addition to our intelligent building product portfolio, and one that can help support operations for each of our clients,” said Dianne Fretz, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Trinity Automated Solutions. “This partnership is an ideal next step for expanding our offering to clients in the healthcare, industrial and commercial sectors and we are pleased to be selected as a FacilityConneX channel partner.”

To learn more about FacilityConneX, please visit www.FacilityConneX.com, or to connect with Trinity, please visit www.trinityas.com

About FacilityConneX

FacilityConneX is a real-time data monitoring solution and service provider for building operators and facility managers looking to proactively enhance operational efficiency, IIoT equipment optimization and energy savings through ongoing commissioning, fault detection, diagnostics and advanced predictive analytics. The company creates customizable turnkey solutions for customers in the healthcare, industrial, commercial, higher education and water & wastewater markets. FacilityConneX gives every piece of equipment a voice that helps facilities better understand how each asset is operating, when it needs maintenance, and how to increase its lifespan. The FacilityConneX platform and experience takes facilities from a reactive approach to a proactive model through continual education, analysis of existing data and identification of individual opportunity savings. For additional information, visit www.facilityconnex.com or follow FacilityConneX on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Trinity Automated Solutions

Trinity Automated Solutions is a leading solutions provider of custom building automation and control systems (BACS), and specializes in providing turnkey building automation systems including design, installation, and service to their commercial, healthcare, K-12, higher education, and research clients. The company offers customized solutions to meet building specific needs while maximizing value within an owner’s budget, and provides top-tier products that ensure maximum building systems performance and reliability. They provide a complete portfolio of controls and components, in addition to services, training, and technical support to various industry personnel. For additional information, please visit www.trinityas.com .

