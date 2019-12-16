MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced new preclinical data confirming the therapeutic potential of a novel CohBar peptide in a preclinical model of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). New data show the peptide positively affected all of the efficacy parameters evaluated in the study, including reduction in lung fibrosis, inflammation, and collagen levels after 14 days of administration in a therapeutic mouse model of IPF. IPF is a chronic, progressive, debilitating and usually fatal lung disease that results in the scarring of the lungs, also known as fibrosis, and represents a high unmet medical need affecting approximately 100,000 patients in the U.S.



“With these new data, CohBar’s novel peptide has now demonstrated both prophylactic effects on fibrosis prevention and therapeutic effects on slowing progression of established fibrosis in widely-used preclinical models,” said Ken Cundy, CohBar’s CSO. “We plan to submit these preclinical data on the anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity of this family of peptides for presentation at a scientific meeting in 2020. In parallel, we are continuing to explore the efficacy of this family of peptides in models of IPF and other fibrotic diseases, with the goal of identifying a new optimized clinical candidate.”

“We are encouraged by the confirmatory results for this novel peptide in the setting of established lung fibrosis,” said Steven Engle, Chief Executive Officer of CohBar. “These new results also suggest potential for efficacy in other fibrotic and inflammatory diseases, and further illustrate the potential of the mitochondrial genome as a source of novel therapeutics for a broad range of diseases.”

This was a therapeutic study where treatment commenced after fibrosis was established by administration of bleomycin. Previously, positive results were observed in a prophylactic model where treatment began immediately after administration of bleomycin. New in vitro data also demonstrate that CohBar’s peptide decreases the production of pro-collagen in cultured human fibroblasts, and inhibits the process of conversion of healthy lung epithelial cells to pathological pro-fibrotic cells. Collectively, the new data confirm the previously announced positive data obtained in a prophylactic mouse model of lung fibrosis.

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive, debilitating and usually fatal interstitial lung disease that affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. This orphan disease results in scarring of the lungs, also known as fibrosis. While there are two approved treatments that can help slow the progression of IPF, there is currently no treatment that can stop or reverse the scarring of the lung. On average, patients diagnosed with IPF live between two and five years from diagnosis.

Further details of these new studies will be available on the CohBar website at www.cohbar.com .

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome that regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fibrotic diseases, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the phase 1b stage of a phase 1a/1b clinical trial that includes an evaluation of biological activity relevant to NASH and obesity. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 mitochondrial-derived peptides. For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; the potential market size and other expectations regarding the future market for any drug we may develop; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our MBTs or the properties, potential and effects of newly-discovered mitochondrial-derived peptides. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; and our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com .

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

