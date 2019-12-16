The wordings in the objectives and investment policy section for Storebrand Global ESG Plus, has been adjusted to more precisely express the fund's sustainability characteristics. The new wordings are:

"Objective and Investment Policy

Storebrand Global ESG Plus is a fossil-free global equity fund which aims to provide long-term capital growth through a model-based portfolio of developed market equities. The fund is managed systematically and seeks to reproduce the risk and return profile of the MSCI World index whilst excluding companies within fossil fuel related industries and with additional ESG criteria and sustainability focus. Enhanced ESG is achieved by investing in companies with a high Storebrand sustainability rating and avoiding those with a low rating. The fund targets companies with a low carbon footprint and also invests up to 10% of assets in companies aligned to the UN's sustainability goals, such as those related to clean energy, energy efficiency, recycling and low-carbon transport.

Expected tracking error should be as low as possible and should be limited to 1.5 percent. Derivatives can be used for less expensive or more efficient management. The Fund benchmark is MSCI World Net. Dividends and other income will be reinvested in the fund. "

Furthermore, the wordings related to the risk and reward profile has been adjusted for all five funds. The new wordings are:

"Risk and Reward Profile

The risk / return indicator shows the relationship between risk and return for the fund. A higher ranking on the scale means an opportunity for higher returns, but also a greater risk of losing money. The indicator is based on how the fund's value has changed over the past five years (benchmark index is used for funds with shorter history), and is not a sure indicator of future development. The lowest category, 1, cannot be considered completely risk-free. This fund is placed in risk class 5, but over time the fund can move both right and left on the scale. This is because the indicator is based on historical data, which gives no guarantee of future risk / return.

The value of the Fund's investments is affected, positively and negatively, by the daily developments in the markets in which the securities are traded (market risk). The indicator does not take into account particularly unusual events, such as devaluation, political changes or major unforeseen fluctuations in the securities markets. Several other types of risk can also affect the value of the fund without being fully reflected in the risk / return indicator."

Additionally, in the general prospectus text appearing on pages 2-7, the following new wordings has been amended under in the chapter "Rights and duties of the unitholders":

"Unitholders will be notified of changes in holdings, annual statements and realization statements, and other fund reporting through Storebrand's or Delphi's trading portal (via log in solution on www.storebrand.no or www.delphi.no). Shareholders may, by agreement, receive annual statements and realization statements by mail."

Other minor adjustments of wordings have been executed, as well. The updates are effective as at 17 December. Updated prospectuses are enclosed herein, and may also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk . For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in Norway and Sweden. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden. The above funds are listed and available at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

