SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Irving, Limited and NB Southern Railway are pleased to announce that over $90,000 has been raised to support The Children's Wish Foundation, New Brunswick Chapter, following two weeks of Polar Express: Believe in Wishes train rides. NB Southern provided the foundation with three historic passenger cars and crews to staff 11 sold-out train rides in the Saint John and McAdam regions of New Brunswick.



Video here .

There are few holiday stories as cherished as The Polar Express and each year, NB Southern Railway partners with The Children’s Wish Foundation, New Brunswick Chapter, to create a real-life Polar Express experience! We are thrilled to be involved in an event that makes a difference while bringing joy to children and families.

This is the third consecutive year the railway has partnered with the Children's Wish Foundation to deliver the Polar Express: Believe in Wishes experience. Each year, the number of rides offered has increased in line with demand - culminating in eight train rides scheduled in Saint John, and three in McAdam in December 2019. An estimated 2,200 guests participated in this year's events.

Over the week leading up to the train rides, volunteers brave cold weather to transform the railway's historic passenger cars into stunning Christmas wonderlands - garlands line the luggage racks, and hidden lamps project the 'northern lights' onto the ceilings. During the rides, those cars are staffed with elves (student volunteers from Harbour View High School), and two incredible conductors. The trains cross several bridges, including the extraordinary Reversing Falls crossing, and the ride is set to music from the feature film, The Polar Express, with activities taking place in time with designated songs.



“We first partnered with the Children’s Wish Program in late 2017, and it seemed like a quick and easy decision for us to come aboard. It was a tremendous success,” says Ian Simpson, General Manager of NB Southern Railway. “Our team lives and works in this area, and in Maine, and it’s a cause we feel great about supporting. Given the holiday season, and the treat of inviting children and families to enjoy a special train ride, this event has a special place in all our hearts.”

"The Children’s Wish Foundation, New Brunswick Chapter was thrilled to partner with NB Southern Railway," adds Kristin Colville, Provincial Director of the organization's provincial chapter. "NB Southern is an outstanding supporter of Children’s Wish, not only assisting in granting heartfelt wishes to local children but also for helping to create magical memories for families in our community through our Polar Express 'Believe in Wishes' train ride."

"Thanks to NB Southern and their continued support, we will be able to grant multiple heartfelt wishes to children in our province this holiday season. Though the Polar Express “Believe in Wishes” train rides are over (for this year), a donation to the Children’s Wish Foundation can be made at www.childrenswish.ca/thepolarexpresssj . Merry Wishmas!"

We are very pleased to announce this year’s Polar Express: Believe in Wishes event raised over $90,000 for The Children’s Wish Foundation, New Brunswick Chapter. With those funds, an additional 8 children will receive their wishes.

To donate, or to learn more about The Children’s Wish Foundation, please visit: https://www.childrenswish.ca/

