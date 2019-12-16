PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Gores Holdings III, Inc. (“Gores” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRSH) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



On November 1, 2019, Gores announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger with PAE. According to the merger agreement, Gores will be assuming over $500 million of PAE's indebtedness in connection with the proposed transaction, and the aggregate purchase price to be paid by Gores to acquire PAE "is expected to be approximately $1.4 billion."

On November 1, 2019, Gores announced that it had entered into an agreement and plan of merger with PAE. According to the merger agreement, Gores will be assuming over $500 million of PAE’s indebtedness in connection with the proposed transaction, and the aggregate purchase price to be paid by Gores to acquire PAE “is expected to be approximately $1.4 billion.”

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction with PAE as structured is fair to Gores stockholders, and whether stockholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction with PAE.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.

