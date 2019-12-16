Southfield, MI, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced that it has converted all outstanding shares of its 6.50% Series A-4 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and all outstanding Series A-4 Preferred Units issued by its operating subsidiary, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership, into common stock and common OP units. On December 13, 2019, 1,031,747 shares of Series A-4 preferred stock were converted into 458,554 shares of common stock and 405,656 Series A-4 preferred OP units were converted into 180,291 common OP units.



About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that as of October 31, 2019, owned, operated or had an interest in a portfolio of 420 communities comprising approximately 140,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

