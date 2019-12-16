Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global supply chain analytics market size is expected to reach USD 9,875.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to this study.
The growing need to manage a large amount of business data and use derived insights is triggering the demand for supply chain analytics. The increasing awareness among enterprises regarding the benefits offered by supply chain analytics is instrumental in accelerating the demand for analytic solutions in order to improve perceptibility levels across the entire supply chain enablers.
Supply chain analytics solutions can help enterprises achieve growth, enhance profitability, and increase market shares by utilizing the derived insights for making strategic decisions. These solutions can also offer a holistic view of the supply chain and help in enhancing sustainability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating the time-to-market for products in the long run.
Factors such as shortening product life cycles, low supply chain visibility, ineffective supplier networks, elevated warehousing costs, redundant forecasts, and fluctuating customer demands are also necessitating supply chain optimization, thereby driving the growth of the market.
Improved outcomes and cost-effectiveness of the supply chain management resulting from the adoption of supply chain analytics is expected to encourage the adoption of supply chain analytics solutions in various end-use applications, such as retail & consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, among others. The ability of supply chain analytics to enable effective and efficient management of end-to-end supply processes is expected to propel the growth of the supply chain analytics solution over the forecast period.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025
2.2 Global Supply Chain Analytics Market, 2014 - 2025
2.2.1 Global supply chain analytics market, by region, 2014 - 2025
2.2.2 Global supply chain analytics market, by solution, 2014 - 2025
2.2.3 Global supply chain analytics market, by service, 2014 - 2025
2.2.4 Global supply chain analytics market, by deployment, 2014 - 2025
2.2.5 Global supply chain analytics market, by enterprise size, 2014 - 2025
2.2.6 Global supply chain analytics market, by end-use, 2014 - 2025
Chapter 3 Supply Chain Analytics Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Supply Chain Analytics - Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Vendor landscape
3.4 Supply Chain Analytics Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Rising focus on enhancing procurement channels' operational efficiency
3.4.1.2 Emerging digital and cognitive technologies
3.4.2 Market challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Complexities in streamlining processes
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Supply Chain Analytics - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Supply Chain Analytics Market - Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018
3.8 Supply Chain Analytics - PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analytics Solution Outlook
4.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Solution, 2018
4.2 Planning & Procurement
4.3 Manufacturing Analytics
4.4 Sales & Operations
4.5 Logistics Analytics
4.6 Visualization & Reporting
Chapter 5 Supply Chain Analytics Service Outlook
5.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Service, 2018
5.2 Professional
5.3 Support & maintainance
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analytics Deployment Outlook
6.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Deployment, 2018
6.2 On-premise
6.3 Cloud
Chapter 7 Supply Chain Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook
7.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2018
7.2 Large Enterprise
7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
Chapter 8 Supply Chain Analytics End-use Outlook
8.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share By End-use, 2018
8.2 Retail & Consumer Goods
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Transportation
8.6 Aerospace & defense
8.7 High technology products
8.8 Others
Chapter 9 Supply Chain Analytics Regional Outlook
9.1 Supply Chain Analytics Market Share by Region, 2018
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.6 MEA
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Accenture PLC
10.2 Aera Technology
10.3 Birst, Inc.
10.4 Capgemini S.A.
10.5 Genpact
10.6 IBM Corporation
10.7 JDA Software Group, Inc.
10.8 Kinaxis
10.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.10 A.P. Moller - Maersk
10.11 Manhattan Associates
10.12 MicroStrategy Incorporated
10.13 Mu Sigma
10.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.15 Oracle
10.16 QlikTech International AB
10.17 Sage Clarity Systems
10.18 SAP SE
10.19 SAS Institute Inc.
10.20 Tableau Software
