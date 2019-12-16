Bagsværd, Denmark, 16 December 2019 – On 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019.



Under the programme, initiated 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 November 2019 to 3 February 2020.

Since the announcement as of 9 December 2019, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,325,000 888,624,307 9 December 2019 105,000 383.36 40,252,912 10 December 2019 100,000 384.53 38,453,241 11 December 2019 105,000 381.99 40,108,752 12 December 2019 105,000 382.96 40,210,514 13 December 2019 100,000 382.72 38,272,159 Accumulated under the programme 2,840,000 1,085,921,885

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com .

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 47,775,199 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019. As of 13 December, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2019 repurchased a total of 40,663,923 B shares at an average share price of DKK 343.78 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 13,979,594,503.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,200 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube .

Further information

Company announcement no. 74 / 2019

Attachment