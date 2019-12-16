Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives and Sealants: Innovations, Equipment, Applications and Extreme Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adhesives, Sealants & Application Equipment Market Should Reach $113.8 Billion by 2025 from $89.1 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.0% for the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2025



The adhesives and sealants industry is made up of two chemically similar but functionally different groups of formulated products. Adhesive products are used to create a bond between two different or similar materials. Sealants are used to create an impenetrable barrier to gas or moisture. Adhesives and sealants are made from precise blends of petroleum-derived plastic resins, synthetic rubber elastomers, and agents or additives used to enhance certain characteristics.



The adhesives and sealants industry consists primarily of manufacturers of industrial and household adhesives, glues, caulking compounds, sealants, and linoleum, tile, and rubber cements from vegetable, animal, or synthetic plastics materials, purchased or produced within the same company.



It has been another normal year for the adhesives and sealants industry. As industrial sectors and the housing market all continue to grow at a nominal rate, manufacturers of adhesives and sealants have also reported normal demand. The major markets for adhesives and sealants, transportation and construction, are behaving normally.



Although major markets have stabilized, the current demand generated by major industrial customers remains almost at the same level as in 2018. The global manufacturing output among major industrial customers has remained static and this has stabilized the development of the specialty adhesives and surface treatment segment.



The Far East continues to represent the highest growth region. Four countries are highlighted as representing opportunities for significant growth - China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. A smaller regional market, Eastern Europe, has three major markets showing above-average demand growth - Poland, Hungary and Russia. With growing investment in its industrial base, India has also become a major growth area in the Asian region and has the potential to develop into a significant market for adhesive and sealant products.



Increased demand for adhesives and sealants is driven by the emergence of new market applications that have resulted from evolving and improving assembly processes. Growth opportunities have been brought about by a shift from major forms of industrial joining such as welding and mechanical fastening to adhesive bonding in major industries such as automobiles. Similarly, miniaturization of components in the electronics industries has enabled the use of adhesives to replace soldering and brazing in these industries. Nano-engineered adhesives and sealants that combine superior mechanical properties with wear resistance and dimensional stability are increasing the demand for adhesives in various industries.



One of the factors that affects the growth of the adhesives and sealants industry is the variability in oil prices and the consequent effect on raw material prices. When prices of oil and intermediate materials rise sharply, prices of finished goods move up, thus leading to a high degree of uncertainty about higher inflation in the pipeline due to such a disparity.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for adhesives and sealants and discussion of innovations, equipment, applications and extreme applications within the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 estimates for 2019 and 2020 and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the five-year period through 2025

Examination of the major equipment involved in the application of adhesives and sealants, along with the market size

Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and sealants and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers

Evaluation of the newer markets and the present market position for various types of adhesives and sealants

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Accumetric LLC, Bostik S.A., Dow Corning Corp., Hindustan Adhesives Ltd., LifeBond Ltd., Nordson Corp., Sika AG and Total S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market for Adhesives and Sealants by Technology

Chapter 5 Market for Adhesive Applications

Chapter 6 Market for Sealant Applications

Chapter 7 Market for Adhesive and Sealant Application Equipment

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles



3M Co.

Accumetric Llc

Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Adchem Corp.

Adco Products Inc.

Adhbio Spain

Adhesive Films Inc.

Adhesive Packaging Specialties Llc

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical Llc

Advance Tapes Intl.

Albion Engineering Co.

American Biltrite Inc.

Apv Engineered Coatings

Aremco Products Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Ashby Cross Co., Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Ashland Speciality Chemical Co.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Bdtronic Gmbh

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Bemis Associates Inc.

Bio-Adhesive Alliance Inc.

Bison International B.V.

Bondline Electronic Adhesives Inc.

Bostik S.A.

Chemence Ltd.

Cohera Medical Inc.

Covalence Speciality Adhesives Llc

Cryo-Life Inc.

Cyberbond Llc

Cytec Industries

Danimer Scientific Llc

Dap Products Inc.

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Designetics Inc.

Dexerials Corp.

Dic Corp.

Dow Corning Corp.

Dymax Corp.

Dynea As

Dynea Oy

Ecosynthetix Inc.

Elmer'S Products Inc.

Emseal Joint Systems Ltd.

Ems-Chemie Holding Ag

Evans Adhesive Corp., Ltd.

Everbuild Building Products Ltd.

Everkem Diversified Products Inc.

Exel Industries

Fishman Corp.

Flamemaster Corp.

Forbo Intl. S.A.

Foshan Maydos Chemical Co., Ltd.

Franklin Intl. Inc.

Gardner-Gibson

General Sealants Inc.

Glenmar Technology

Glue Dots Intl.

Gorilla Glue Co.

Graco Inc.

Gurit Holding Ag

H.B. Fuller Co.

Heigl Adhesive

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd.

Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

Hubei Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

Hutchinson S.A.

Hyper-Branch Medical Technolgy, Inc.

IGS Industries

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

ITW Chemin India Ltd.

ITW Dynatec

ITW Performance Polymers & Fluids, China

Jensen Global Inc.

Jowat Corp.

Kisling Ag

Konishi Co., Ltd.

Kraton Corp.

Lifebond Ltd.

Life Industries Corp.

Lincoln Industrial Corp.

Lintec Corp.

Lohmann Gmbh & Co. Kg

Lohmann-Koester Gmbh & Co. Kg

Lord Corp.

Mactac Americas Llc

Mapei Spa

Master Bond Inc.

Mccoy Soudal Sealants & Foams Pvt., Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Mycronic Ab

Nanhai Nanguang Chemical & Package Co., Ltd.

National Starch & Chemical Co.

Neomend Inc.

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Locke Glue Industry Co., Ltd.

Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Nordson Asymtek K.K.

Nordson Corp.

Nordson Efd Llc

Paramelt Bv

Parson Adhesives Inc.

PCI Augsburg Gmbh

Pecora Corp.

Pelseal Technologies Llc

Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd.

Permatex Inc.

Permaseal (Pty) Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Polymeric Systems Inc.

Power Adhesives Ltd.

Premier Building Solutions

Quilosa-Selena Iberia S.L.U.

Rohm And Hass Co.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Llc

Rpm Intl., Inc.

Scapa Group Plc

Sca Schucker Gmbh & Co., Kg

Scheugenpflug Ag

Scigrip Americas

Scott Bader Co. Ltd.

Sealant Equipment & Engineering Inc.

Selena Fm S.A.

Selleys Pty Ltd.

Shanghai Kangda New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Silicones Of America Inc.

Shurtape Technologies Inc.

Sika Ag

Specialty Adhesive Film Co., Inc.

Specified Tecnologies Inc.

Super Glue Corp.

Tailored Label Products Inc.

Techadhesion Systems Ltd.

Tesa Se

Thermal Innovations Corp.

Threebond Co., Ltd.

Total S.A.

Tremco Illbruck International Gmbh

Uniseal Inc.

Universal Sealants (U.K) Ltd.

Vagnone & Boeri S.R.L

Valco Melton

Vibac Group S.P.A.

Wacker-Chemie Ag

Welcon Gmbh & Co., Kg

Wisdom Adhesives Co.

Wuxi Wanli Adhesion Material Co., Ltd.

Yiwu City Hengtuo Adhesive Articles Co., Ltd.

Yparex B.V.

Yuyao Municipal Kexing Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Zyvex Technologies Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vxmsr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900