This report outlines joint construction and sharing of 5G infrastructure led by the government, and the commercialization progress of 5G networks shared in these countries.

5G rollout requires the deployment of a large number of base stations in a high-density pattern, leading to increased construction and operating costs. If telecoms construct their base stations on their own, like what they have done in the 2G/3G/4G era, the development of 5G networks may be encumbered with problems such as high construction costs, site locations, and residents' resistance.



As a result, joint construction and sharing of 5G base stations have become increasingly important. In China, Japan, and Korea, the three countries that have taken the lead in 5G development in Asia, the governments have encouraged the joint construction and sharing of 5G infrastructure.



List of Topics

Development of joint construction and sharing of 5G telecommunications infrastructure in Asia, especially in China, Japan, and Korea

A look into a 5G infrastructure sharing projects led by the government in these three countries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sharing of 5G Infrastructure Led by Government

1.1 Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT Urges Top 3 Telecoms to Jointly Build and Share 5G Networks

1.2 Chinese Governments at All Levels Push Hard on Joint Construction and Sharing of Telecommunications Infrastructure

1.3 Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Encourages Sharing of Mobile Communications Infrastructure

2.Status of Joint Construction and Sharing of 5G Networks in Asia

2.1 Korea

2.2 China

2.3 Japan

2.4 Summary



Companies Mentioned



China Mobile

China Telecom

China Tower

China Unicom

Hengxin Technology

Huawei

JTOWER

KDDI

KT

LG U+

NTT Docomo

Rakuten Mobile

SK Telecom

Softbank

ZT

