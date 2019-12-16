Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Construction and Sharing of 5G Telecom Infrastructure in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines joint construction and sharing of 5G infrastructure led by the government, and the commercialization progress of 5G networks shared in these countries.
5G rollout requires the deployment of a large number of base stations in a high-density pattern, leading to increased construction and operating costs. If telecoms construct their base stations on their own, like what they have done in the 2G/3G/4G era, the development of 5G networks may be encumbered with problems such as high construction costs, site locations, and residents' resistance.
As a result, joint construction and sharing of 5G base stations have become increasingly important. In China, Japan, and Korea, the three countries that have taken the lead in 5G development in Asia, the governments have encouraged the joint construction and sharing of 5G infrastructure.
List of Topics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Sharing of 5G Infrastructure Led by Government
1.1 Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT Urges Top 3 Telecoms to Jointly Build and Share 5G Networks
1.2 Chinese Governments at All Levels Push Hard on Joint Construction and Sharing of Telecommunications Infrastructure
1.3 Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications Encourages Sharing of Mobile Communications Infrastructure
2.Status of Joint Construction and Sharing of 5G Networks in Asia
2.1 Korea
2.2 China
2.3 Japan
2.4 Summary
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89b6dj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: