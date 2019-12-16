Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bound Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Outlook - Metal Binder Jetting and Bound Metal Deposition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is pleased to present its latest market outlook for the rapidly evolving metal additive manufacturing market featuring analysis of the emerging bound metal printing segment. This analysis includes extensive market tracking and forecast database spanning the entirety of the bound metal printing opportunity, from hardware to relevant materials, to production opportunities.



Bound metal additive technologies use special liquid and polymer binders to fuse metal powder into a green state geometric shape for subsequent sintering to achieve final properties, leveraging decades-old metallurgical processes widely utilized across the industry. These technologies include both the highly industrial metal binder jetting, and the innovative and accessible bound metal deposition process, both of which are covered individually in the report.



Users of this new resource will receive market data covering hardware, material, and part production metrics and forecasts, as well as a brief written analysis of the current and expected future market dynamics governing the expansion of bound metal 3D printing. Hardware metrics include shipments, installations, and resulting revenues from the sale of both bound metal deposition and binder jetting technologies by region and market, with existing vendor market shares estimated in each.



Material opportunities tracked and projected include shipment and revenues of metal powder and metal powder-based materials, by metal family, market, and region. Finally, part production opportunities include part production volumes and resulting market value of parts by functional role, market, and specific applications.



The written study also examines the possibilities associated with ancillary hardware to support the bound metal process chain, primarily the potential boon to makers of industrial sintering furnaces which will be required to properly complete printed parts using these advanced technologies.



This analysis and the included resources will allow stakeholders in the rapidly expanding bound metal AM market to properly assess specific detailed opportunities which will emerge over the coming years as the metal additive market matures to include these new processes.

Key Topics Covered:



Section One: Introduction and Background to this Report

1.1 About this Report and Accompanying Database

1.2 Review of Methodology Employed

1.2.1 Description of the Underlying Data and Method

1.3 Summary of Findings

Section Two: Presentation of Key Findings and Market Outlook for Bound Metal Technologies

2.1 Comparing Bound Metal Deposition vs. Metal Binder Jetting Technologies and Outlooks

2.2 Driving Use Cases and Expected Applications

2.3 Opportunities in the Supply Chain for Bound Metal Printing Materials

2.4 Summary of the Competitive Landscape in Bound Metal Printing

Section Three: Tertiary Opportunities Related to Bound Metal AM - Sintering Furnaces

3.1 Description of Analysis and Assumptions

3.2 Discussion and Presentation of Ancillary Furnace Opportunities to Support Bound Metal AM



