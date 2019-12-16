Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Companie´s own shares 16th December 2019, 16.45 p.m.

With reference to Board meeting fees, Panostaja Oyj’s AGM decided on 31st January 2019 that about 40% of the fee paid to a board member should be paid in accordance with the share issue authorisation given to the Board by transferring company shares to each Board member unless a Board member should already own more than one per cent of the total share capital on the date of the AGM. If a Board member’s holding in the company on the date of the AGM should exceed one per cent of the total share capital, the fee shall be paid fully in cash. Panostaja Oyj’s Board also decided at its organisational meeting held upon completion of the AGM to implement the AGM decision concerning Board member fees paid as shares in such a way that shares are transferred on a quarterly basis on the date following publication of the quarterly/annual report.

According to decisions taken at the AGM and by the Board, Panostaja Oyj transferred to Board members a total of 12,195 shares as part of their Board meeting fees as follows:

A total of 4,878 shares were transferred to the chairman of the Board Jukka Ala-Mello. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 177,737 shares.

A total of 2,439 shares were transferred to Board member Eero Eriksson. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 62,494 shares.

A total of 2,439 shares were transferred to Board member Tarja Pääkkönen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 35,712 shares.

A total of 2,439 shares were transferred to Board member Kalle Reponen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 17,430 shares.

Fees for Board member Mikko Koskenkorva have been paid fully in cash, as Mikko Koskenkorva’s holding on the date of the AGM exceeded the one per cent limit set by the AGM. Mikko Koskenkorva’s holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 1,986,055 shares.

The CEO and the members of the Senior Management Team are involved in a share bonus system. The company´s management owns shares directly and through influential organizations. The Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj decides on the principles underlying the reward scheme for the CEO and the Members of the Senior Management Team. On December 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj has decided to transfer altogether 28,325 shares to the Senior Management Team as a part of share bonus system as well as based on the actualization of incentive and commitment scheme.

A total of 10,725 shares were transferred to CEO Tapio Tommila. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 374,789 shares.

A total of 6,600 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Minna Telanne. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 259,659 shares.

A total of 6,600 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Miikka Laine. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 241,731 shares.

A total of 4,400 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Katri Lahtinen. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 4,400 shares.

As a result of the transfer, the company holds a total of 153,074 shares.

