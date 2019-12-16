MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Hogue as Senior Vice President, Personal Customers, effective January 6, 2020.



“I would like to welcome Vincent to the Group’’ said Kelsey Gunderson, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Chief Executive Officer and President of Laurentian Bank Securities, adding, “With sound business development strategies and a proven track record in retail growth, I am confident that Vincent will be an asset to the team and a strong contributor to our organization’s success.”

Well known in the business community and with more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, Mr. Hogue has held several senior roles at major financial institutions. He holds a master’s degree (M.Sc.) from the University of Montreal, is an active member on several Boards and is highly involved in his community through different charities.

About Laurentian Bank Securities

Laurentian Bank Securities (LBS) is an integrated full-service investment dealer, focusing on six lines of business. The Institutional Fixed Income division has a presence in Government and Corporate underwritings, as well as in secondary markets. In addition, the Institutional Equity division focuses on serving clients through research, trading and investment banking in the small capitalization sector. The Retail division and Discount Brokerage division currently serve clients through its offices in Quebec. Furthermore, as a carrying broker, LBS provides complete back office support to a wide range of customers.



