Panostaja Oyj                 Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions      December 16, 2019 at 17:00

  
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Pääkkönen, Tarja 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20191216144411_26
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2019-12-16
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:2439
Unit price:0,00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:2439
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro
  
PANOSTAJA OYJ
   
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40 527 6311
   
www.panostaja.fi/en/
  
 