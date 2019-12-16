Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions December 16, 2019 at 17:00
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Lahtinen, Katri
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20191216144913_26
|Issuer
|Name:
|Panostaja Oyj
|LEI:
|743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2019-12-16
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009800379
|Volume:
|4400
|Unit price:
|0,00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4400
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00000 Euro
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40 527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/
Panostaja Oyj
Tampere, FINLAND
