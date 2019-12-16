RIVERVIEW, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading substance use treatment provider in Florida, has developed and implemented the Emotional Recovery Track, dedicated to treating patients with chronic mental illness.



Substance use disorder is often accompanied by mental illness. In 2018, more than 9 million adults in the U.S. simultaneously experienced a substance use disorder and mental illness, and nearly half of those who have a severe mental illness self-medicate with substances. The Emotional Recovery Track is designed for patients who require more in-depth mental health care in addition to treatment for substance use.

With the use of Dialectic Behavior Therapy (DBT), among other modalities, the Emotional Recovery Track helps patients to cope with life and circumstances and personal vulnerabilities that can bring about painful emotions. Patients in this track often have mood disorders that accompany their mental health issues that can lead to unpredictable or self-sabotaging behavior, and traditional treatment settings may not have worked for them in the past. The Emotional Recovery Track helps patients develop greater insight into themselves, which allows them to develop more meaningful relationships with others and ultimately cultivate a higher quality of life.

The new treatment track is overseen by lead therapists Karah Moody and Ian Barker, who are both licensed mental health counselors (LMHC) and master’s level certified addiction professionals (MCAP). Both have been practicing therapists for more than 10 years in a variety of fields. Moody’s experience in holistic treatment and Barker’s work in substance use treatment, outpatient settings, correctional settings, and palliative care help guide patients toward emotional recovery and resolve their mental health issues.

“Providing this treatment track to patients who have more mental health challenges in addition to substance use gives them a sound foundation for effective treatment,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “There has been much success with this treatment track thus far and we’re proud to help our patients get closer to a new life in recovery.”

