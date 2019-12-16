Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as at end of November 2019 amounted to 1.3340 EUR per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV increased by +0.83%. The NAV increase was mainly affected by operating performance of properties and positive cash flow hedge reserve movement during the month. The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 1,112 thousand in November 2019.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

