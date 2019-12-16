CHICO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it has received orders totaling $227,000.



The orders consisted of a backhoe, large capacity forklift and miscellaneous equipment that will ship to customers in Northern California by the end of the month.

The Company presented December 11 at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event conference in Brentwood, CA. There were approximately 1,400 participants including 290 presenting companies. Before and following his 20-minute presentation, the Company’s CEO Lee Hamre spent the entire day in 30-minute, one-on-one presentations with investment banking groups, fund managers, retail investors and an interview with SNN Incorporated.

Hamre commented, “This was our first financial conference and the words I heard most were '…unusual to meet a profitable OTCQB company…', 'I like what you do, it’s easy to understand and you’re profitable', 'We would like to follow-up with you next week'. The takeaway from the conference was that our stock and company are significantly undervalued in the financial markets. While we have more conferences planned throughout the year, we are finalizing a strategy to more quickly help the valuation of our stock.”

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.