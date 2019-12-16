New York, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the technological developments and increasing application of filtration technologies in pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as food & beverage laboratories, increasing research activities are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Immunohematology during forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global laboratory filtration market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.06 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Filtration and separation technology all around the world is widely used in modern industrialized countries and is rapidly being applied in developing countries as well. Filtration is an initial and essential process in pharmaceutical, and bio scientific laboratory applications. Filtration is also important and widely used as one of the unit operations of pharmaceutical technology. It may be simultaneously combined with other unit operations to process the feed stream, as in the bio-filter, which is a combined filter and biological digestion device. Filtration is a technique that is used to separate solids from liquids or solution by interposing a filter medium through which solutions or liquids can pass.
Growing research activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and increasing usage of filtration products are contributing to the growth of the laboratory filtration market. Lab filters have vast applications in different fields of the industry, from healthcare to food and beverage industry. Clinical research in pharmaceutical companies and scientific institutions are resulting in the development of new medicines, which is also supporting the market growth positively. Technological advances have been significantly improving for decades, and the trend is expected to continue further. As computer circuits are grown smaller and smaller while increasing in processing power, the need and surge for filtration and separation technologies to gather the pace and become increasingly more sophisticated.
Rise in population growth will increase demand, which will require increased production and increases in manufacturing efficiency for industrial products, foods and beverages, transportation, and infrastructure. Laboratory Filtration solutions are used in procedures such as drug screening, DNA and protein separation, cell culture, and filtration processes. Flourishing biopharmaceutical research activities and the desire for rapid drug commercialization are the prime drivers of the laboratory filtration market. Transformative advances in healthcare in recent years are allowing people to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.
A part of this process will be advanced in diagnostic and drug therapies, which utilize filtration and separation technologies, and moreover, an increased focus on a cleaner environment and all natural and pure consumables, which utilize filtration and separation rather than chemical technologies to make products safe and pure. The increasing widespread of chronic diseases has resulted in demand for filtration products to hasten the manufacturing process of the drug required for the treatment. However, shortage of skilled professionals, high cost of filters, non-adoption, and environmental concern associated with it are some of the possible restraints of the lab filtration market during the forecast period.
