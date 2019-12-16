Marel will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar.



Financial calendar

Q4 2019 5 February 2020 Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 6 February 2020 AGM 18 March 2020 Annual General Meeting Q1 2020 20 April 2020 Interim results with investor meeting on 21 April 2020 Q2 2020 22 July 2020 Interim results with investor meeting on 23 July 2020 Q3 2020 20 October 2020 Interim results with investor meeting on 21 October 2020 Q4 2020 3 February 2021 Interim and full-year results with investor meeting on 4 February 2021



Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor meeting and webcasts

Investors and other stakeholders are invited to annual and quarterly results presentations. The meetings are conducted in English. The investor presentations are also broadcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and recordings will be available after the meetings on marel.com/IR. Members of the investment community can also join the investor meetings through conference call.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

