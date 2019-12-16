Transwestern Commercial Services was named one of the “Best Places to Work in New York City” by Crain’s New York Business, marking the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time overall that the firm has been on the list.

NEW YORK CITY, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces it was named one of the “Best Places to Work in New York City” by Crain’s New York Business, marking the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time overall that the firm has been on the list.

“We take great pride in being named to the ‘Best Places to Work’ list,” said Lindsay Ornstein, Partner in Transwestern’s New York office. “We have intentionally created an environment in which all team members are empowered and can make a direct impact on both our clients’ success and one another’s achievements. Our four-year run on the list is proof that our strategy works and we are unique among commercial real estate brokerage firms in the city.”

In announcing Transwestern’s place on the list, Crain’s cited the firm’s “tradition of teamwork,” which is reflected in the firm’s three-year stretch at the top of the Crain’s list from 2016 to 2018. Team members at Transwestern enjoy many benefits that help the commercial real estate firm stand out from its peers, including a unique salary and bonus compensation program for brokers; a formal mentorship program; paid time off for community service; an expansive wellness program that includes massage therapy, meditation sessions and boot camp classes; and the Transwestern Young Professionals program that provides quarterly networking, charitable and educational events.

To compile the ranking, Crain’s partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm. More than 20,000 city employees across all five boroughs were surveyed with a 76-question form that delved into workplace experience and culture. Survey results were processed by BCG into measures representing three-quarters of each firm’s overall score. The remaining 25% came from an employer survey focusing on benefits, policies and human resources practices.

