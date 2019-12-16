Vancouver, BC, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: "NVG.CN)"; (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN"), through its merger with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited whose focus is on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products, is pleased to announce an agreement with Gil Ventures, a full-service digital marketing agency.



Gil Ventures will bring a clear and cohesive digital strategy, while representing NVG’s core values. The company has shown significant success in the CBD space. They are responsible for producing $11 million USD in online sales, including 28 million page views with only a 4% bounce rate.

“We are excited to work with Nass Valley in their upcoming launch for their Nass Valley Gardens product line. Our agency specializes in supporting hemp-based businesses and have worked with startups to established publicly traded entities along with a few companies run by world-renowned investor, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and star of Shark Tank, Mark Cuban,” stated Brandon Gil, founder of Gil Ventures.

Gil Ventures will also assist in syndicating targeted content through a commercially-optimized website, social media, search engine optimization, affiliate and influencer marketing, email campaigns, and third-party platforms. Past client strategies helped drive 6 million sales, increased online keywords from 20 to 3,000 for a 248% surge in revenue. Another successful launch for an undisclosed vape company included 35+ keywords in the top 3 positions on Google (first page) and a 4.5% conversion rate.

“Gil Ventures will support NVG’s product launch by reaching millions of potential customers globally. They will help NVG accomplish our mission of helping our customers achieve their personal wellness outcomes by providing them with the highest quality CBD products. In doing so, Nass Valley Gateway will become a leading CBD producer and supplier worldwide,” stated Nass Valley Gateway CEO Gavin Collier.

Gil Ventures’ contract with Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. is month-to-month. The contract may be terminated by either party with 30-days written notice.

Nass Valley Gardens will be the first of Nass Valley Gateway’s CBD product brands and will launch in early Q1 of 2020. DermaPharm (late Q2 launch) and the Duchess (late Q3 launch) will be the two follow-on CBD brands that will drive 2020’s revenue growth. The company's assets and planned marketing channels will uniquely position Nass Valley Gateway’s brand launches. These consist of a substantial and proprietary database, a call center with the capability to activate over 200 agents for direct response campaigns and customer service, a nationally-networked affiliate marketing program, verified digital leads, celebrity endorsers, and pop-up brand experiences at events and major retail centers.

ABOUT GIL VENTURES AGENCY

Gil Ventures is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Miami, Florida that specializes in developing digital marketing strategies for CBD/hemp businesses. The company has 33 employees including web developers, SEM and SEO technicians, content creators, social media and email specialists, e-commerce experts, and account managers. Amongst other services, Gil Ventures increases its clients’ digital presence, generates and converts targeted leads, and streamlines/automates their clients’ enterprise operations online. Gil Ventures brings its clients’ digital marketing teams real value, innovation, and ROI. For more on Gil Ventures visit: http://gilventuresllc.com

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: "NVG.CN)"; (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN")

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, zero THC, CBD products. NVG CBD products sales will commence in early Q1 2020 under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gateway's products will target the pain remediation, dermatology, anti-aging, and beauty markets.

Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd