BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE )

Class Period: November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (2) that Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion, in connection with a settlement resolving asbestos-related liabilities, was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (3) that Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading; and (5) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR )

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to March 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that before and/or at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (2) that the Company was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly increased its operating costs and expenses and net loss attributable to the Company; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ )

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to May 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

The Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was shifting certain of its sales to its marketplace platform; (2) that this supply chain restructuring was likely to disrupt Yunji’s relationships with suppliers; (3) that this supply chain restructuring was likely to have an adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT )

Class Period: July 2, 2018 - November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

