Herndon, VA, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that CIT GAP Funds has invested in Richmond, Va.-based Kamana, developer of a software platform for healthcare employers and professionals to collaborate and fill jobs more efficiently. Founded by healthcare strategists, travel nurses and developers, Kamana’s health-specific design allows staffing agencies and their talent to more successfully complete and secure their next contract. Kamana plans to use this GAP Funds investment to support product road map items, including in-app communication, integrations that facilitate rapid candidate submissions, and additional talent management processes.

The workflows used to fill jobs in healthcare today are inefficient, resulting in missed opportunities and financial waste. Application, onboarding and communication channels are slow and repetitive, while processes for tracking credentials and submitting candidates to jobs are manual and often put private data at risk. Additionally, access to talent is limited due to fragmentation and a lack of standardization across the market. Kamana provides an onboarding and automated credential management process that nurses and recruiters can complete easily on any device.

“Kamana’s founders know from experience how inefficiencies impact the healthcare workforce, and the ability to swiftly connect with a flexible talent pool is crucial for employers. In response, we created the best, safest onboarding experience in contract healthcare,” said Dave Dworschak, CEO of Kamana. “We are dedicated to supporting both innovative healthcare employers, as well as individual healthcare professionals who need to manage their careers and keep their personal data safe. We are grateful for the support of CIT GAP Funds as we look to disrupt this market.”

Kamana’s talent management platform for employers is designed for the innovative healthcare employer. A secure admin dashboard offers real-time talent collaboration, credential management, in-app messaging, and deploys submission-ready documentation for the VMS, MSP, or healthcare facility — from any device. For professionals, Kamana’s secure platform allows individuals to effortlessly manage their travel careers and showcase exactly what they’re looking for in their next contract, so recruiters know where, when, and how they want to work — without the phone tag.

“The leadership team at Kamana has first-hand experience with the problems they are solving, and their history of scaling businesses in healthcare gives them a unique competitive advantage,” said Alex Euler, Investment Director at CIT GAP Funds. “CIT is confident in Kamana’s mobile-first design, user experience, and overall scalable technology. We are eager to see what 2020 has in store for Kamana.”

About Kamana

Kamana is a workforce software solution helping travel and per diem nurses, allied health professionals, and healthcare staffing agencies collaborate more efficiently and securely. Healthcare professionals can independently use the Kamana platform — for free — to manage their licenses, certifications, professional portfolio, and agency relationships as they desire. They can deploy their Kamana profiles to onboard instantly with employers in a single click. Healthcare staffing agencies use Kamana to improve their candidate experience and maximize own their efficiency. Kamana automates credential and compliance management, streamlines communication, expedites candidate submissions, and more. By incorporating automation into their internal workflows, agencies can spend less time on repetitive paperwork and more time building relationships with their talent pools. Learn more at: www.kamanahealth.com.

About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean tech and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors and the Commonwealth of Virginia. CIT GAP Funds’ investments are overseen by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel consists of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Valhalla Partners, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.citgapfunds.org.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org



