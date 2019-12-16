Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Global Hearing Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for hearing technologies:

  • Current Market Size & Forecast
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
  • Current & Emerging Technologies
  • Market Trends & Opportunities
Competitors Covered:

  • Cochlear
  • GN ReSound
  • Sivantos
  • Sonova
  • Starkey
  • Widex
  • William Demant
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market by Clinical Application
  • Market by Geography
  • Suppliers
  • Markets by Technology
  • Hearing Instruments

1. Products

2. Market

3. Supplier Shares

4. Market by Geography

List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018

Exhibit 1: Hearing Instruments, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023
Exhibit 2: Global Hearing Instruments Markets, Supplier Shares, 2018

