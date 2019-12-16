Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in Global Energy-Based Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for energy based technologies:

  • Current Market Size & Forecast
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
  • Current & Emerging Technologies
  • Market Trends & Opportunities
  • Plus More

Competitors Covered:

  • Abbott
  • Accuray
  • Allergan
  • AtriCure
  • Boston Scientific
  • Cutera
  • El. En Group
  • Elekta
  • ERBE
  • Fosun Pharma/Alma Lasers
  • Hologic
  • IBA
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lumenis/XIO Group
  • Medtronic
  • Merz
  • Novartis Alcon
  • Olympus
  • Philips
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Syneron Candela
  • Valeant
  • Varian
  • Others

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market by Clinical Application
  • Market by Geography
  • Suppliers
  • Markets by Technology
  • Energy-based Technologies

1. Market by Technology
1.1. Radiotherapy
1.1.1 Low Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy
1.1.2 Radiofrequency
1.1.3 Laser
1.1.4 Ultrasound
1.1.5 Microwave
1.1.6 Cryotherapy
1.1.7 Water-based Therapies
1.2 Market by Clinical Application
1.3 Supplier Shares
1.4 Market by Geography

List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018

Exhibit 1: Overview of Energy-based Technologies
Exhibit 2: Energy-based Technologies, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Energy-based Technologies, Global Market by Clinical Application, 2017-2023
Exhibit 4: Global Energy-based Technologies Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

