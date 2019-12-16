Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incident and Emergency Management Market by Component, (Solutions (Emergency/Mass Notification System, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, and Fire and HAZMAT), Services, and Communication Systems), Simulation, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global incident and emergency management market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 107 billion in 2019 to USD 148.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



The occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters due to the ever-changing climate conditions expected to drive the growth of the incident and emergency management market



The incident and emergency management industry is driven by various factors, such as growth in criminal activities and terrorist attacks, and the occurrence of unpredictable natural disasters due to the ever-changing climate conditions. However, high false alarm rates can hinder the growth of the market.



The commercial and industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In incident and emergency management market, commercial and industrial verticals include retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and real estate and construction. This vertical is prone to man-made disasters, such as fire, explosion, power outage, and equipment failure. The commercial and industrial vertical deploys incident and emergency management solutions in places such as shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, office complexes, and service stations.



The incident and emergency management solutions specifically designed for the commercial and industrial sector are instrumental in informing and warning the masses regarding possible natural disasters, building evacuations, fire outbreaks, accidents, power outages, weather information, alarm and emergency signalling, and also criminal activity in buildings or commercial space. The adoption of incident and emergency management solutions in the commercial and industrial sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The use of incident and emergency management solutions and services in the commercial and industrial sector can be of great importance as this sector is more prone to disasters and emergencies.



The solution segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



Organizations in the incident and emergency management market are deploying solutions to minimize the loss in case of an occurrence of any natural or man-made disaster. The solutions have been classified into the web-based emergency management system, emergency /mass notification system, disaster recovery and business continuity, perimeter intrusion detection, geospatial solutions, and fire and HAZMAT solutions.



These solutions are used for business and public safety, to deploy the right resources for emergency hit areas where the timely dispatch of units is essential. The major features offered by solutions above are scalability, flexibility, robustness, and interoperability. Various application areas, such as tsunami and earthquake warning system, remote weather monitoring system, traffic management, and CBRNE detection system, utilize incident and emergency management solutions.



APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The incident and emergency management market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing disaster situation such as tsunamis, earthquakes, cyclones, and terrorist attacks. Moreover, the surge in the growth can be attributed to the technological advancements, along with mandatory regulations, imposed by the government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technology for disaster management. China, Japan, and India have emerged as undisputed leaders in the incident and emergency management industry.

Competitive Landscape



Major vendors offering incident and emergency management solutions and services across the globe include Honeywell (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), IBM (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Esri (US), MissionMode (US), Alert Technologies (US), The Response Group (US), Everbridge (US), Juvare (US), Haystax Technology (US), Veoci (US), MetricStream (US), Noggin (Australia), LogicGate (US), 4C Strategies (Sweden), Resolver (Canada).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the incident and emergency management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 North America: Market By Solution and Country

4.3 Incident and Emergency Management Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Criminal Activities and Terrorist Attacks

5.2.1.2 Occurrence of Unpredictable Natural Disasters Due to the Ever-Changing Climatic Conditions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 False Alarm Rates

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Communications Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Social Media Platforms

5.2.3.3 Situational Awareness Tools Bring Equal Value to Daily and Emergency Operation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs for SMEs

5.2.4.2 Hardware Infrastructure is Prone to A Single Point of Failure

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1

5.3.2 Use Case 2

5.3.3 Use Case 3

5.4 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.4.2 Internet of Things

5.4.3 Drones



6 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Growing Need to Minimize Losses Caused By Disasters to Drive the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Increasing Need for Incident and Emergency Management Integrated With Systems of Enterprises to Fuel the Demand for Incident and Emergency Management Services

6.4 Communication Systems

6.4.1 Need for Immediate Response to Drive the Demand for Communication Systems



7 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web-Based Emergency Management System

7.2.1 Need for A 360view of the Affected Area to Boost the Adoption of Web-Based Emergency Management System

7.3 Emergency/Mass Notification System

7.3.1 Need to Inform Masses and Relief Agencies About Emergencies and Due Course of Action Driving the Adoption of Emergency/Mass Notification System

7.4 Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Preventive, Detective, and Corrective Solutions to Continue Business Processes Driving the Adoption of Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solution

7.5 Perimeter Intrusion Detection

7.5.1 Rising Need to Monitor and Prevent Damages and Unauthorized Access to Critical Infrastructure From Internal Or External Threat Driving the Adoption of Perimeter Intrusion Detection Solution

7.6 Geospatial

7.6.1 Growing Need to Obtain the Precise Location of A Disaster and Take Well-Informed Recovery Decisions Driving the Adoption of Geospatial Solution

7.7 Fire and Hazmat

7.7.1 Need for Early Detection of Radiological and Contamination-Related Disasters to Drive the Adoption of Fire and Hazmat Solution



8 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consulting

8.2.1 Need for Sufficient Planning and Preparation to Boost the Demand for Consulting Services

8.3 Emergency Operation Center Design and Integration

8.3.1 Need to Monitor Operational Activities for Disaster Management Driving the Demand for Eoc Design and Integration Services

8.4 Training and Simulation

8.4.1 Growing Need to Provide Enhanced Emergency Services Driving the Demand for of Training and Simulation Services

8.5 Public Information Services

8.5.1 Need to Provide Relevant Information Regarding the Situation to the Masses Driving the Demand for Public Information Services



9 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Communication System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 First Responder Tools

9.2.1 Growing Number of Smart Devices to Drive the Growth of First Responder Tools Segment

9.3 Satellite Assisted Equipment

9.3.1 Growing Need for Higher Bandwidth and Mobility to Boost the Adoption of Satellite Assisted Equipment

9.4 Vehicle-Ready Gateways

9.4.1 Need to Provide Coverage, Data Transfer, and Communication Between the Control Center and the First Responders Driving the Demand for Vehicle-Ready Gateways

9.5 Emergency Response Radars

9.5.1 Demand for Early Warnings to Government Organizations and First Responders to Prepare for Various Disasters Driving the Growth of Emergency Response Radars Segment



10 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Simulation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Traffic Simulation Systems

10.2.1 Need for Alternative Routes and Exit Points During Traffic Congestions to Drive the Growth of Traffic Simulation Systems Segment

10.3 Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools

10.3.1 Need for Ways to Minimize Damage and Analyze the State of Emergencies to Boost the Adoption of Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools

10.4 Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

10.4.1 Need to Analyze, Plan, and Educate People About Disasters, Incidents, and Emergency Situations Driving the Growth of Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools Segment



11 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial and Industrial

11.2.1 Need to Alert and Inform Masses Regarding Possible Emergencies and Mishaps Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Commercial and Industrial Vertical

11.3 Education

11.3.1 Growing Need to Ensure the Safety and Security of Students and Faculty Members Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management Among Educational Institutions

11.4 Energy and Utilities

11.4.1 Fluctuating Weather Conditions and Vulnerability to Industrial Accidents Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Energy and Utilities Vertical

11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.5.1 Need to Save and Secure A Patient's Confidential Data Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

11.6 Defense and Military

11.6.1 Need for Reliable, Fast, and Ultra-Secure Communication to Boost the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Defense and Military Vertical

11.7 Transportation and Logistics

11.7.1 Threats Such as Terror Activities, Plane Hijacks, Smuggling, and Weather-Related Situations to Spur the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Transportation and Logistics Vertical

11.8 Government

11.8.1 Growing Need to Coordinate Among Citizens, Organizations, and Agencies During Natural Calamities Or Attacks Driving the Adoption of Incident and Emergency Management in Government Sector

11.9 Others



12 Incident and Emergency Management Market By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.1.1 New Product Launches

13.1.2 Acquisitions

13.1.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Honeywell

14.3 Lockheed Martin

14.4 Motorola Solutions

14.5 Siemens

14.6 NEC Corporation

14.7 Collins Aerospace

14.8 IBM

14.9 Hexagon

14.10 ESRI

14.11 Missionmode

14.12 Alert Technologies

14.13 Everbridge

14.14 The Response Group

14.15 Juvare

14.16 Haystax Technology

14.17 Veoci

14.18 MetricStream

14.19 Noggin

14.20 Logicgate

14.21 4C Strategies

14.22 Resolver



