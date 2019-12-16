United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

16.12.2019 at 18:30

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 16.12.2019

Date 16.12.2019  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 100  
Average price/share 9.0000 EUR
Highest price/share 9.0000 EUR
Lowest price/share 9.0000 EUR
Total price 900.00 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 16.12.2019:

  UNIAV 37,701  

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

