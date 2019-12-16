Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Rail in India 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is the most comprehensive and up-to-date study on the Indian urban rail market. The report is available in PDF format and MS Excel Database.
India has emerged as a fast growing market for urban rail systems. Currently, 10 cities have an operational urban rail network spanning 536 km.
The network has grown significantly over the past 12-13 years, up from about 90 km in 2006. With the Metro Rail Policy 2017 in place, several cities are ready to roll out work to develop their respective urban transit systems. In the last five years, 13 new metro projects with a total length of about 248 km have been approved for implementation. Further, about 750 km of metro rail network and 373 km of rapid rail transit network is under planning in various cities.
While metro will continue to be the dominant mode, new modes such as trams, rapid rail, light rail are also gaining traction. State-of-the-art rolling stock and advanced signalling and telecommunication systems are expected to be deployed as part of these projects.
Innovations and developments in the fare payments industry are resulting in the adoption and use of a variety of payment methods, especially interoperable electronic payment methods such as smartcards, bank cards, mobile wallets and near-field communication (NFC)-enabled devices.
The current level of activity in the urban rail sector spells significant opportunity for consultants, developers, contractors, operators, rolling stock manufacturers, signalling and communications technology providers, fare system providers, equipment manufacturers, construction material suppliers, software solution providers, etc.
The report is divided into three sections with seventeen chapters:
Section I: Market Analysis, Key Trends and Recent Developments
Section II: Segment Analysis, Outlook and Opportunities (Till 2024-25)
Section III: Project Profiles
Each profile provides information on project background and scope (network length, number of stations, rolling stock, fare system, signalling and telecommunication, traction, etc.), implementing agency, project cost, time and cost overruns, key consultants, key contractors, key milestones, sources of fund, recent contracts, upcoming tenders, current status, etc.
Key Topics Covered
SECTION I: MARKET ANALYSIS, KEY TRENDS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Executive Summary
1. Sector Overview
Network Size and Growth
Key Sector Trends
Role of 'Make in India' and Focus on Indigenisation
Growth in Budgetary Outlays
Recent Developments
Investment Requirements
Issues and Challenges
Future Outlook
2. Metro Rail Policy, 2017 - Impact and Challenges
Salient Features
Potential Benefits
Impact on PPPs
Scope for Private Participation in O&M
Potential for the Creation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority
3. Analysis of Operational Projects
Current Network
Growth in Operational Network
Trends in Ridership
Analysis by:
Analysis by Segment:
4. Analysis of Upcoming Projects
By Status
By Mode of Implementation
By Type of System
By Alignment
By Expected Completion
Key Open Tenders
5. Future Outlook and Market Opportunities
Key Growth Drivers
Investment Projections
Expected Network Addition
Market Opportunities: By Segment
Market Opportunities: By Stakeholder
Future Outlook
6. Emerging Areas of Growth
Transit-oriented Development
Real Estate/Commercial Development
Technology Innovations (MaaS, IoT, Big Data, etc.)
Use of Renewable Energy
7. Ownership Structure and Key Players
Key Ownership Models-A Brief Snapshot
Segment-wise Presence
Project Portfolio
Key Completed Projects
Key Ongoing Projects
Financial Performance and Future Plans
8. Financing Strategies and Potential for PPP
Experience So Far
Business Models (Fully Governmentfunded, VGF-based PPPs, Hybrid PPPs, Fully Privatised)
Financing Trends
Value Capture Financing Framework
Key Sources of Revenue
New Revenue Streams (Advertising Revenue, License Fee, Real Estate Development Rights, Additional Stamp Duty, etc.)
Project Economics and Cost Components
Historical and Expected Rates of Returns
PPP Experience and Potential
Way Forward
SECTION II: SEGMENT ANALYSIS, OUTLOOKAND OPPORTUNITIES
9. Rolling Stock
Market Size and Growth
Nature of Fleet and Specifications
MoHUA Guidelines on Rolling Stock Standardisation
Recent Orders
Upcoming Bids
Market Share of Key Players
Focus on Indigenous Production
Manufacturing Facilities
Level of Indigenisation
Train Operations
Driverless Train Operations Experience So far
Upcoming Rolling Stock Opportunities
Way Forward
10. Signaling, Train Control and Telecommunications
Market Size and Growth
Technologies and Systems in Use
System Upgrades and Innovations
Market Share of Key Players
Recent Contracts
Upcoming Bids and Tenders
Recent Developments
Outlook and Projections
11. Fare Collection Systems
Market Size and Growth
Specifications of system in use
System upgrades and innovations
Global scenario
Market share of key players
Recent Contracts
Upcoming tenders
Plans of key metro systems
Key trends
Recent Developments
Outlook and Projections (till 2024-25)
12. Metro Tunnels
Size and Growth
Analysis of TBM Market
Market Share of Key Players
Recent Contracts (past 15-18 months)
Upcoming Bids and Tenders
Recent Developments
Best Practices in Tunnel Design
Outlook and Opportunities
13. Station Area Development and Inter-Modal Integration
Market Size and Growth
Key Components of Station Design
Key Players
Recent Contracts
Global Best Practices
Upcoming Tenders
Outlook and Projections
14. Construction: Elevated and At-grade Structures
Size and Growth
Per-km Construction Cost
Prevalent Methods and Techniques
Market Share of Key Contractors
Recent Contracts
Upcoming Tenders
Key Trends
Outlook and Projections
15. Traction and E&M
Traction Systems
Market Size
Specifications of Traction and E&M
Systems
Energy Consumption and Expenditure
Energy Conservation Initiatives
Key Players
Recent Contracts
Upcoming Tenders
Outlook and Projections
SECTION III: PROJECT PROFILES
16. Operational and Under Construction Projects
Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project Phase I
Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase I and II
Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase I and Phase I Extension
Delhi Metro Rail Project Phase I, II, III and Extensions
Rapid Metro Rail Project Gurgaon Phase I and II
Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase I
Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase I
Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase I
Kolkata Metro Rail Project (NorthSouth, East-West and Expansion Projects)
Lucknow Metro Rail Project
Mumbai Metro Rail Project (Lines 1, 2A, 2B, 3, 4, 6 and 7)
Mumbai Monorail Project Line 1
Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase I
Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Project Phase I
Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project
Pune Metro Rail Project
17. Upcoming Projects (Announced, Approved and Under Bidding Projects)
Agra Metro Rail Project
Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Rail Project Phase II
Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase 2A, 2B and III
Bhopal Metro Rail Project Phase I
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project
Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II
Coimbatore Metro Rail Project
Dehradun-Haridwar-Rishikesh Light Rail Project
Delhi Metro Rail Project Phase IV
Gorakhpur Metro Rail Project
Greater Noida - Jewar Metro Rail Project
Gurgaon-Manesar Metro Rail Project
Rapid Metro Rail Project Gurgaon Phase III
Gurgaon-Faridabad Metro Rail Project
Guwahati Metro Rail Project Phase I
Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase II
Indore Metro Rail Project Phase I
Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase II
Jammu Metro Rail Project
Kanpur Metro Rail Project Phase I
Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase II and III
Meerut Metro Rail Project Phase I
Mumbai Metro Rail Project (Lines 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12)
Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase II
Noida Sector 142 - Kalindi Kunj Metro Rail Project
Noida Sector 71-Knowledge Park V Metro Rail Project
Patna Metro Rail Project Phase I
Surat Metro Rail Project
Srinagar Metro Rail Project
Thane Metro Rail Project
Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project Phase I
Kozhikode LRT Project
Pune Light Rail Project
Ranchi Light Metro Rail Project Phase I
Thiruvananthapuram LRT Project
Vijayawada Light Rail Project
Chennai Monorail Project (First Corridor)
Warangal Monorail Project (First Corridor)
Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System
Each profile covers the project background and scope (network length, number of stations, rolling stock, fare system, signalling and telecommunication, traction, etc.), the implementing agency, project cost, time and cost overruns, key consultants, key contractors, key milestones, sources of fund, recent contracts, upcoming tenders, current status, etc.
