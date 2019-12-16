Sale of Riverside Business Park (BE)

On 16 December 2019 has been signed the notarial deed for the sale of the Riverside Business Park, an office park in combination with some smaller logistics units located in Anderlecht. Growners, a Belgian player specialized in “value-add”-office buildings, acquired the property through its subsidiaries. The sales price is in line with the last valuation as recorded in the quarterly figures per 30 September 2019.

Structura.biz intervened in this transaction as broker.

MICHEL VAN GEYTE CEO:







“WITH THIS TRANSACTION WE SELL AN OFFICE PARK THAT HAS BEEN PART OF OUR PORTFOLIO SINCE THE IPO IN 1999 AND THAT NO LONGER CORRESPONDS TO OUR STRATEGY. THIS SALE FITS WITHIN THE TYPICAL “CAPITAL RECYCLING” STRATEGY OF LEASINVEST AND WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO A DECREASE IN DEBT RATIO AT THE END OF 2019”.

Report of the extraordinary general meeting

Also on 16 December 2019 an extraordinary general meeting took place, during which the following agenda items have been approved:

The change of the company object following the amended law of 12 May 2014 on regulated real estate companies (GVV/SIR)

The renewal of the mandate regarding the authorized capital and the mandate for the acquisition, holding in pledge and resale of own securities

followed by the related amendments to the articles of association.

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.



Per 30 September 2019, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (52%), Belgium (32%) and Austria (16%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.



The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 670 million (value 13 December 2019).

