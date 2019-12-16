Financial calendar 2020 for Enalyzer A/S is as follows:
03.18.2020 Annual financial statement
04.23.2020 Annual General Meeting
08.25.2020 Half-yearly financial statement
The financial calendar is published on www.enalyzer.com
For further information on Enalyzer A/S, please contact:
Enalyzer A/S
Jakob Roed Jakobsen,Founder & C0-CEO
Refshalevej 147
DK-1432 Copenhagen
Telefon: +45 7010 7006
E-mail: jakob.roed@enalyzer.com
Certitied Adviser
EY
Christian Ejlskov, Executive Director | EY Local M&A
Osvald Helmuths Vej 4
DK-2000 Frederiksberg
Phone: +45 7010 8050
Email: christian.ejlskov@dk.ey.com
