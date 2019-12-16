Financial calendar 2020 for Enalyzer A/S is as follows:





03.18.2020 Annual financial statement

04.23.2020 Annual General Meeting

08.25.2020 Half-yearly financial statement

The financial calendar is published on www.enalyzer.com









For further information on Enalyzer A/S, please contact:





Enalyzer A/S

Jakob Roed Jakobsen,Founder & C0-CEO

Refshalevej 147

DK-1432 Copenhagen

Telefon: +45 7010 7006

E-mail: jakob.roed@enalyzer.com





Certitied Adviser

EY

Christian Ejlskov, Executive Director | EY Local M&A

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

DK-2000 Frederiksberg

Phone: +45 7010 8050

Email: christian.ejlskov@dk.ey.com





