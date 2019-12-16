Miami, Florida, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes Media recently announced its 2019 list of America's Best Midsize Employers. Many well-deserving companies made a list of 500, with Brightstar Corp. being one of them. Coming in at #146, it is viewed as a testament to all their hard work to make employees feel comfortable.

Making The Forbes Media List

Each year, Forbes partners with Statista, a global market research firm that specializes in anonymous surveys from employees in the United States. This year, they surveyed more than 50,000 US employees in 1000 locations. Their goal was to provide one of the most detailed looks at employers in the United States ever done before. The survey was extremely detailed, asking around 35 questions about different topics at work. The goal of the survey was to make sure that they could gather enough information to make an accurate decision on the top employers in the United States.

Questions on the survey related to the different types of working conditions, salary expectations, the potential for growth, and development and overall company image. They also asked for feedback on whether or not the employer would be recommended to others as a job opportunity (if they qualified).

As one of the more detailed surveys with thousands of respondents, this list from Forbes Media is one of the most respected in the industry. Headlining the list of America's Best Midsize Employers is TripAdvisor, a company that has exploded over the last few years online. Along with midsize companies, Forbes Media also put together lists for other sizes.

High Marks For Brightstar Corp.

Making a list is an accomplishment in itself, but the publication ranks all 500 employers that made the final cut. Being in the top 1/3 of the 500 listed is a huge accomplishment for Brightstar Corp. With approximately 3600 employees, the vast majority of employers who participated in the survey had nothing but great things to say about their experience.

Upon hearing about the ranking of #146 on the list, everyone at Brightstar Corp. was very excited about their placement amongst so many other well-respected companies. Rod Millar, Brightstar’s CEO, believes that a lot of it comes down to the hard work they have put in to get to their current situation.

"This is a real honor, but it's not surprising given the transformational year we've had in a collaborative spirit of everyone here," Millar said." We know the US job market favors employees right now so we're doing everything we can to engage and retain the best talent."

It's been an eventful journey for Brightstar to get to where they are to close out the decade. Founded in 1997, Brightstar was only a regional distributor of mobile phones. By building out the core business, they were able to grow at a fast rate, now serving right around 50 countries. It is a true worldwide leader and mobile device lifecycle management services. Five years ago, SoftBank Group officially acquired Brightstar, making it its largest wholly-owned subsidiary.

Global operations are based in Miami, Florida, with offices in six other states around the United States. Making the world a bit more mobile is the main focus, and employees love the satisfaction of helping out businesses as well as individuals with solutions that work for them in just the right way.

"Mobile devices are vital to how we all live, so a company like Brightstar performs some critical functions for modern lives," said Millar. "The fact we can do what we do so well is a testament to the dedication and satisfaction of our employees."

A Look Towards The Future

Brightstar Corp. is satisfied with the rankings from BV Rating and Forbes that have recognized their excellent workplace environment, corporate culture, and growth.

A new decade brings new growth opportunities for Brightstar Corp. As far as their reach is now, the company still believes that there is a lot of room for growth. That is a major focus for the foreseeable future, connecting other parts of the world and making life easier for all.

The company continues to strive towards being at the forefront of their industry. They stress employee retention, and they realize the importance of innovation in a world that is always changing.

About Brightstar

Over the years, Brightstar has developed into a global leader of end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions. It is a subsidiary of Softbank Group Corp. The focus is on providing mobility and logistic services for managing devices and accessories across the wireless ecosystem.