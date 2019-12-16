High Transit LLC driver Jason Moore brought his son Bryce to deliver more than 4,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

High Transit LLC driver Jason Moore brought his son Bryce to deliver more than 4,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Transit LLC, a specialty heavy-haul transportation company based in Lancaster, Pa., delivered more than 4,000 balsam wreaths with red ribbons to Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America. The annual holiday event to remember America’s fallen veterans was held in cemeteries across the country on December 14.

“We want to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Dino Kondos, president of High Transit. “Our drivers are used to hauling oversize loads such as tanks, cranes, and girders. They clamor to volunteer for Wreaths Across America.” Kondos and his fiancee, Michele McKenzie, joined a human chain of volunteers to help unload the truck.

Driver Jason Moore brought the load from Columbia Falls, Maine, to Arlington. “I served my country and I came back,” he said. “The men and women buried here didn’t come back, but they are still with us.” His 14-year-old son Bryce rode with him. “My friends think this is really cool and wish they could have come,” Bryce said. Located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Arlington County, Arlington National Cemetery contains the remains of more than 400,000 people from the United States and 11 other countries.

The Arlington trailer was one of three loads delivered by High Transit for Wreaths Across America. Two others totaling more than 8,000 wreaths went to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, Pa. which occupies approximately 677 acres, and has more than 44,000 interments.

High Transit’s rig was one of 57 trucks hauling more than a quarter million wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for this year’s ceremony. This is High’s fifth year volunteering trucks and drivers for the event, and the first year delivering to Arlington.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

About High Transit LLC

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., High Transit LLC is the specialty hauler for the affiliated companies of High Industries Inc. The company also partners with other hauling companies to provide specialty turn-key heavy hauling for customers in the civil construction, transportation and building construction, manufacturing, Marcellus Shale, and heavy equipment industries. High Transit offers in-house engineering for load-stress analysis, routing analysis from origin to destination, permit ordering, escort trucks and drivers, certified mechanics, and move management. Active memberships include: the Specialized Carriers and Rigging Association (SC&RA); the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA); and American Trucking Associations (ATA). For more information, please visit: www.hightransit.com.

Attachments

Dave Nicholas High Companies 717-293-4545 dnicholas@high.net