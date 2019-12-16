Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopesticides Market Size by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides), Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Origin (Microbial, Biochemical, PIP), Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biopesticides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $10.24 billion by 2025. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2025 to reach 221.9 million kg by 2025.



The factors such as increasing investment from leading crop protection companies in biopesticides space, growing awareness about environmental safety with the use of biopesticides, growing organic farming & demand for organic food, and increasing government initiatives to promote the use of biopesticides across the globe are driving the growth of the global biopesticides market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness & low adoption of biopesticides in certain regions, low shelf life & inconsistent performance of biopesticides, and various challenges to new entrants & small companies are expected to hinder the growth of the biopesticides market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, mode of application, crop type, origin, and countries?

What is the historical market for biopesticides across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global biopesticides market?

Who are the major players in the global biopesticides market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global biopesticides market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global biopesticides market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global biopesticides market and how do they compete with the other players?

Based on type, bioinsecticides segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to growing awareness regarding environmental hazards due to chemical insecticides, high prevalence of insect-based infections, and a rise in the number of resistant pests.



Based on origin, the microbial biopesticides segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019. As microbial origin pesticides are composed of naturally occurring viruses, fungi, or bacteria, they are mostly preferred for organic and residue-free food production. Further, factors such as the higher advantage of selectivity; high affectivity; no adverse effects on humans, plants, and animals; and ease of use are responsible for the rapid adoption of the microbial biopesticides.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the biopesticides market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the six major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the overall biopesticides market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the rising concerns over harmful chemicals on the environment, increasing demand for organic food, and the presence of streamlined registration process. Also, the presence of a large number of key players in the region and the growing adoption of eco-friendly farming methods by farmers further supports the growth of the North American biopesticides market.



Key players operating in the global Biopesticides market are BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Marrone Bio Innovation, Certis USA L.L.C., The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer), Isagro S.P.A., Camson Bio Technologies Limited, Andermatt Biocontol AG, Som Phytopharma India Limited, Syngenta, International Panaacea Ltd, The Stockton Group, BioWorks, Inc., Novozymes, Inc., Koppert B.V., W. Neudorff GMBH KG, Invivo Agrosciences, Valent U.S.A. LLC, and FMC Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Investments from Leading Crop Protection Companies in Biopesticides Market

4.2.2. Growing Awareness about Environmental Safety with the Use of Biopesticides

4.2.3. Higher Crop Quality and Yield with the Use of Biopesticides

4.2.4. Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Food

4.2.5. Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote the Use of Biopesticides across the Globe

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption Rate of Biopesticides

4.3.2. Challenges to New Entrants and Small Companies

4.3.3. Low Shelf Life and Inconsistent Performance of Biopesticides

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Lengthy Product Registration and Approval Process

4.4.2. IP Protection Deficiencies and the Abs Convention

4.5. Opportunity

4.5.1. Emerging Markets: Asia Pacific and Latin America



5 Global Biopesticides Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bioinsecticides

5.3. Biofungicides

5.4. Bionematicides

5.5. Bioherbicides



6 Global Biopesticides Market, by Mode of Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Foliar Spray

6.3. Seed Treatment

6.4. Soil Treatment

6.5. Post-Harvest

6.6. Root Treatment



7 Global Biopesticides Market, by Formulation

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid Formulation

7.2.1. Suspension Concentrate

7.2.2. Soluble Liquid Concentrate

7.2.3. Emulsifiable Concentrate

7.3. Dry Formulation

7.3.1. Dry Granules

7.3.2. Wettable Powder

7.3.3. Water Dispersible



8 Global Biopesticides Market, by Origin

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Microbial Origin

8.3. Biochemical

8.4. Plant-Incorporated-Protectants



9 Global Biopesticides Market, by Crop Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Fruits and Vegetables

9.3. Grains, Cereals, and Oilseeds

9.4. Others



10 Biopesticides Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Partnerships, Collaboration, and Agreement

11.3. New Product Launches and Upgradations

11.4. Acquisition and Mergers

11.5. Expansions

11.6. Others



12 Company Profiles

12.1. Bayer Crop Science AG

12.2. Marrone Bio Innovation

12.3. Certis USA L.L.C. (a Part of Mitsui & Co.)

12.4. The Dow Chemical Company

12.5. Monsanto (Part of Bayer Crop Science AG)

12.6. Isagro S.p.A

12.7. Camson Bio Technologies Limited

12.8. Andermatt Biocontol AG

12.9. BASF Corporation

12.10. The Som Phytopharma India Limited

12.11. Syngenta (Part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina)

12.12. International Panaacea Ltd. (IPL)

12.13. The Stockton (STK) Group

12.14. BioWorks, Inc.

12.15. Novozymes, Inc.

12.16. Koppert B.V.

12.17. W. Neudorff GMBH KG

12.18. InVivo Agrosciences

12.19. Valent U.S.A. LLC (Subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.)

12.20. FMC Corporation

12.21. The Gowan Company, LLC



