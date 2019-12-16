Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fintech - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies key trends enabling fintech, different regional ecosystems globally, and the evolving categories of fintech-led disruption. It covers not just niche startups but tech firms, telcos, adjacent verticals, and incumbent banks digitizing through acquisition and/or transformation.



Fintech has unleashed a golden age of innovation in consumer financial services. Highly specialized, free from legacy, and often able to bypass bank regulation, new entrants have gone after every piece of the banking value chain, reducing friction and addressing unmet needs. Initiatives like the PSD2 embolden new entrants further, enabling a variety of new business models that cut across industry lines and provider types.



Key Highlights



In the UK, new digital bank OakNorth lent $4bn to British businesses without a single credit default, going net income positive in just 22 months.

In 2017, India's Paytm launched a new payments bank that had reached 180 million customers as of H1 2019.

After raising $450m in a fresh round of funding in July 2019, Sweden-based fintech giant Klarna is now valued at $5.5bn.

Key Topics Covered



Players Trends Technology Trends Macroeconomic trends Source Regulatory trends Customer trends Industry analysis Regional ecosystems China model European model India model US model Africa model Latin America model Market size and growth forecast Mergers and acquisitions Timeline Value chain Payments Lending Source Advice Full service Companies section Mobile payments POS payments Currency exchange Virtual currencies Digital wallets P2P lending POS lending Small business lenders Digital mortgages Price comparison sites Digital money managers Digital mortgage brokers Digital banks

Companies Mentioned



M-Pesa

Paytm

WeChat Pay

PayPal

SumUp

Square

CurrencyFair

TransferWise

Bitcoin

Libra

Amazon Pay

Apple Pay

Grab Pay

Line Pay

Funding Circle

Lufax

Affirm

Klarna

Zest Money

Atom

Athena

Rocket Mortgage

OakNorth

Tide

OnDeck

Tink

Meniga

Moven

Strands

MoneySuperMarket

GoCompare

Habito

Trussle

Uno

Monzo

WeBank

MYbank

KakaoBank

