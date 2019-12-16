Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

16 December 2019

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 16 December 2019 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,934,163 Ordinary shares at a price of 86.4p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 951,607,197 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Parisha Kanani,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3935 3520