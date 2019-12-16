Alexandria, Va., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernie Hudson is best known for his role in the 1984 cult classic, Ghostbusters; however few fans know him as two-time cancer survivor. Hudson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1998, and with rectal cancer in 2011. In both cases, screening caught his cancer early, making treatment more effective. Hudson has always been a champion of his own health and wellness and is using his voice to amplify cancer prevention. The Prevent Cancer Foundation is proud to announce Hudson as a new spokesperson for Think About the Link,® a campaign educating people on the link between certain viruses and cancer. Hudson will be speaking out for cancer prevention as it relates to the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Hudson is now cancer-free and wants to spread the word about the importance of getting the HPV vaccine to prevent cancer.

“It’s important to me that people know this issue is serious, but prevention is possible. As a two-time cancer survivor, I’m proud to be working with the Prevent Cancer Foundation to help bring awareness to the link between viruses and cancer. Bringing awareness to the HPV vaccine and its ability to prevent at least six types of cancer is truly stopping cancer before it starts.”

There is now a vaccine available to protect people from HPV and the six types of cancer it causes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the vaccine for all girls and boys ages 11-12, the time when the vaccine is most effective, and the FDA has now approved the vaccine for men and women up to age 26. In addition to the vaccine, the Prevent Cancer Foundation® recommends women begin regular cervical cancer screening at age 21 and follow up with a Pap test every three years. Women ages 35-65 should have a Pap test combined with an HPV test every five years, or a Pap test every three years.

About Think About the Link:

Think About the Link® focuses on three viruses that can lead to cancer: HPV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. The campaign aims to increase awareness of the link between viruses and cancer, increase immunization rates for HPV and hepatitis B, and increase awareness of and access to treatment for hepatitis C. The ultimate goal of Think About the Link® is to prevent virally-induced cancers. Learn more at thinkaboutthelink.org.

Attachments

Diane Tilton Prevent Cancer Foundation 703-837-3690 diane.tilton@preventcancer.org