ROWAYTON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the world’s leading private capital advisory and fund placement firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as exclusive placement agent for the private equity firm Loyal Valley Capital (“LVC”).



Loyal Valley Capital Advantage Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”) exceeded its fundraising target with $465 million of equity capital commitments, including $440 million of third-party limited partner commitments.

Fund II will continue to execute on LVC’s thematic, research-driven strategy that invests in middle market companies positioned to benefit from secular industry transformation in China. It will maintain its focus on LVC’s core areas of domain expertise: New Consumer (Media & Entertainment and Education) and Healthcare. LVC’s previous US dollar-denominated fund, Loyal Valley Capital Advantage Fund I L.P., closed with $390 million of total capital in 2018.

“Loyal Valley has a dynamic and exciting partnership with an innovative and entrepreneurial culture that serves it well in its investments and resonated with limited partners in fundraising,” said Chris Lerner, Partner at Eaton Partners. “During the successful fundraise of Fund II, LVC made further strides in widening its investor base and institutionalizing its business. We’re proud that we exceeded the target and hard cap and expect to see continued strong performance of LVC’s first two USD funds.”

“We appreciate the extraordinary support from our existing limited partners and the expansion of our investor base amongst leading global institutions,” said Andy Lin, Partner & Founder of LVC. “Eaton Partners allowed us to move quickly to close Fund II within one year of launch. We believe that our grassroots team and post-investment value creation help us deliver the best outcomes, something our investors are used to.”

