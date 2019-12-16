Regulated Information

Nyrstar: Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

16 December 2019 at 19.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 14 December 2019, it has received a transparency notification from Quanteus Group BVBA, Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten and an unnamed physical person, in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notification, Quanteus Group BVBA, Kris Vansanten BVBA, Kris Vansanten and the unnamed physical person report that, pursuant to an acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 11 December 2019, they hold 3.42% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 3% threshold.

Content of the notification

The notification dated 14 December 2019 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Quanteus Group BVBA

Kris Vansanten BVBA

Kris Vansanten

[physical person x]

Date on which the threshold is crossed

11/12/019

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kris Vansanten 1,870,000 1.70% Kris Vansanten BVBA 130,000 0.12% Quanteus Group BVBA 1,000,000 0.91% Subtotal 3,000,000 2.73% [physical person x] 755,155 0.69% Subtotal 755,155 0.69% TOTAL 3,755,155 0 3.42% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0 TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 3,755,155 3.42%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten BVBA and for 75% Quanteus Group BVBA

Additional information

N/A

Miscellaneous

This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases .

The notification can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-structure

Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com .

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affiars T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment