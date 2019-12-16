Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Iraqi Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.
The report offers detailed analysis of the Iraq's defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
Key Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities
3.1. Current Market Scenario
3.1.1. Primary threat perception
3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy
3.1.3. Procurement Programs
3.1.4. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019-2024
3.1.5. Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario
3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances
3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast
3.2.1. Iraqi annual defense expenditure to reach US$9.7 billion by 2024
3.2.2. US Military and Security Aid
3.2.3. Territorial disputes and the war against terrorism are expected to drive defense expenditure
3.2.4. Iraq's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP to decrease over 2020-2024
3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation
3.3.1. Capital expenditure share to average 28.2% over the forecast period
3.3.2. Capital expenditure to increase over the forecast period
3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period
3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast
3.4.1. Allocation for the police forms the major component of the country's homeland security expenditure
3.4.2. Fighting terrorism, controlling sectarian violence, and oil infrastructure protection will be the key factors driving homeland security
3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets
3.5.1. Iraqi defense expenditure expected to record a CAGR of 5.50% over 2020-2024
3.5.2. Iraqi defense expenditure is low compared to other major defense spenders
3.5.3. Iraq's defense expenditure is anticipated to reach 3.1% of GDP in 2024
3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators
3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections Over 2019-2024
3.6.2. Military Infrastructure and Logistics-Infrastructure Construction
3.6.3. Military Infrastructure and Logistics Facilities Management
3.6.4. Land-based C4ISR
4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics
4.1. Import Market Dynamics
4.1.1. Defense imports decreased during 2014-2018
4.1.2. The US and Russia were the leading suppliers of arms during 2014-2018
4.1.3. Aircraft and armored vehicles accounted for the majority of defense imports between 2014 and 2018
4.2. Export Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Iraq's defense export market is negligible
5. Industry Dynamics
5.1. Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1. Bargaining Power of the Supplier: Medium
5.1.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyer: Medium
5.1.3. Barriers to Entry: Low
5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Medium to High
5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Medium to High
6. Market Entry Strategy
6.1. Market Regulation
6.1.1. The Iraqi government allows FDI in the defense industry
6.1.2. Iraq has not disclosed any offset obligations
6.2. Market Entry Route
6.2.1. Budgeting Process
6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process
6.2.3. Government to government deals are an attractive entry route to the country's defense market
6.2.4. Establishment of representative office obtains eligibility for participating in procurement tenders
6.3. Key Challenges
6.3.1. Corruption acts as an obstacle for market entry
6.3.2. Lack of skilled labor
7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights
8. Business Environment and Country Risk
8.1. Economic Performance
8.1.1. GDP Per Capita
8.1.2. GDP, Current Prices
8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services (LCU)
8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services (LCU Trillion)
8.1.5. Local Currency Unit per US$
8.1.6. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP
8.1.7. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP
8.1.8. Service Imports as a Percentage of GDP
8.1.9. Service Exports as a Percentage of GDP
8.1.10. Foreign Direct Investment
8.1.11. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP
8.1.12. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output
Companies Mentioned
