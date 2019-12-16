Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Iraqi Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



The report offers detailed analysis of the Iraq's defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. The report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Iraq's defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Iraq's defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy, and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Iraq's defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Iraq's defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Key Highlights



Iraqi military expenditure values US$6.7 billion in 2019 and registered a CAGR of -5.26% during 2015-2019. The decline in the defense budget during the historic period is primarily due to the country's heavy reliance on oil and gas revenues to fund its expansive defense modernization programs. Therefore, the severe erosion of global oil and gas prices during 2016-2017 adversely impacted the country's defense spending capability and forced it to cut back on its defense spending. Iraq is expected to allocate an average of 3% of its GDP to defense expenditure over the forecast period, despite its relatively small economy.

Expenditure is anticipated to focus more on the procurement of equipment, to augment air defense capabilities and enhance the operational capabilities of the current fleet of naval vessels, and better communication and surveillance systems. Cumulative expenditure on the procurement of advanced military hardware is projected to stand at US$12.2 billion over the next five years - Key areas of procurement include fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, tanks, tactical trucks, missiles, radars, air defense system, communication systems, and UAVs.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary threat perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.4. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019-2024

3.1.5. Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Iraqi annual defense expenditure to reach US$9.7 billion by 2024

3.2.2. US Military and Security Aid

3.2.3. Territorial disputes and the war against terrorism are expected to drive defense expenditure

3.2.4. Iraq's defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP to decrease over 2020-2024

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure share to average 28.2% over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure to increase over the forecast period

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Allocation for the police forms the major component of the country's homeland security expenditure

3.4.2. Fighting terrorism, controlling sectarian violence, and oil infrastructure protection will be the key factors driving homeland security

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Iraqi defense expenditure expected to record a CAGR of 5.50% over 2020-2024

3.5.2. Iraqi defense expenditure is low compared to other major defense spenders

3.5.3. Iraq's defense expenditure is anticipated to reach 3.1% of GDP in 2024

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Sectors by Value (US$ Million) - Projections Over 2019-2024

3.6.2. Military Infrastructure and Logistics-Infrastructure Construction

3.6.3. Military Infrastructure and Logistics Facilities Management

3.6.4. Land-based C4ISR



4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports decreased during 2014-2018

4.1.2. The US and Russia were the leading suppliers of arms during 2014-2018

4.1.3. Aircraft and armored vehicles accounted for the majority of defense imports between 2014 and 2018

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Iraq's defense export market is negligible



5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of the Supplier: Medium

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyer: Medium

5.1.3. Barriers to Entry: Low

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Medium to High

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Medium to High



6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. The Iraqi government allows FDI in the defense industry

6.1.2. Iraq has not disclosed any offset obligations

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting Process

6.2.2. Procurement Policy and Process

6.2.3. Government to government deals are an attractive entry route to the country's defense market

6.2.4. Establishment of representative office obtains eligibility for participating in procurement tenders

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Corruption acts as an obstacle for market entry

6.3.2. Lack of skilled labor



7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights



8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP Per Capita

8.1.2. GDP, Current Prices

8.1.3. Exports of Goods and Services (LCU)

8.1.4. Imports of Goods and Services (LCU Trillion)

8.1.5. Local Currency Unit per US$

8.1.6. Goods Exports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.7. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.8. Service Imports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.9. Service Exports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.10. Foreign Direct Investment

8.1.11. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.12. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output



Companies Mentioned



The General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

Bell Helicopter Textron

Raytheon

