Kvika banki hf. has today concluded the sale of KVB 19 01 a five year senior unsecured bond with monthly installments and interests payments. The bond is priced at par with variable interests of REIBOR 1 month with 1,50% spread. The issue size today is ISK 1,520m with total issue limited to ISK 5,000m. The bond is scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in January.



This is the second senior unsecured issue of the bank in Icelandic krona admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland but previously the bank issued ISK 2,160m in KVB 17 02.