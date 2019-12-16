Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Opportunities in Wound Care Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for wound care and management technologies:
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1. Wound Closure
1.1 Sutures
1.2 Staplers & Staples
1.3 Surgical Sealants and Glues
1.4 Femoral/Vascular Closure Devices
1.5 Other Wound Closure Products
1.6 Supplier Shares
2 Advanced Wound Management
2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
2.2 Advanced Dressings
2.3 Supplier Shares
2.4 Market by Geography
