TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK) (“MacDonald Mines”, “MacDonald” or the “Company”) announces highlights from one hundred and eighty-eight (188) grab samples collected outside of the Scadding Mine footprint. Polymetallic mineralization, indicative of an Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (‘IOCG’) deposit, was observed 7 kilometres east of the Scadding Mine (Figure 1). The grab samples were collected primarily on the Jovan Property where channel sampling in 2018 revealed significant concentrations of gold, cobalt, copper and nickel at the Brady Showing (see Nov. 27, 2018 News Release). Results from 19 holes of the now completed Fall 2019 drilling program at the SPJ property are still pending and will be announced as they are received.



Table 1: Assay highlights from grab samples* from regional exploration on the SPJ Property (*The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true mineralization on the property)

Gold

(g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper

(ppm) Cobalt

(ppm) Nickel

(ppm) Sample ID X Y 0.13 0.07 9 213 511 709157 528120 5161223 0.21 0.09 3 124 297 709158 528120 5161223 0.06 0.07 6 225 461 709160 528120 5161223 0.05 0.06 16 315 746 709189 528330 5162771 0.25 0.03 3 346 687 709192 528590 5163444 0.1 0.79 2020 66 595 709193 536303 5165195 0.37 1.19 11500 55 628 709196 536739 5165311 0.01 0.17 372 208 123 709953 535810 5165100 0.05 0.08 50 286 127 709955 536196 5165460 0.12 0.05 14 219 50 709956 536196 5165460 0.02 0.21 1270 196 855 709959 538183 5165611 0.01 0.08 375 267 797 709961 538275 5165639 1.70 7.76 30900 96 592 709964 537809 5165684 0.81 n/a n/a n/a n/a 752039 508630 5185089 0.63 0.16 36 68 64 916608 536776 5165889 0.69 0.53 325 969 580 916609 536776 5165889 0.16 0.03 24 864 22 916659 536174 5165765 0.02 0.11 269 550 115 916666 538157 5165633 0.01 0.11 178 95 1140 918007 538399 5166057 0.01 0.22 527 63 2120 918016 538764 5165805 0.22 0.42 187 137 706 918018 539049 5165850 1.55 2.13 3900 223 625 918031 536548 5165780 0.09 1.02 4920 28 20 918039 542690 5166254 0.02 0.07 504 203 886 918042 538282 5165656 0.02 0.18 922 177 792 918044 538176 5165626 0.05 0.12 335 412 278 918045 538176 5165626 0.01 0.08 628 170 913 918058 538275 5165639 0.12 0.2 726 259 906 918061 538153 5165654 0.05 0.23 791 759 670 918062 538153 5165654 0.23 0.11 401 1 12 918064 537809 5165684 0.52 0.16 346 6 42 918065 537809 5165684 0.04 0.04 29 263 20 918074 536164 5165762 0.03 0.07 5 548 22 918076 536170 5165764 1.01 1.04 4500 1540 129 918077 536178 5165773 0.23 0.59 819 261 40 918078 536178 5165773 0.11 0.14 1670 242 57 918080 536182 5165782 1.81 0.38 2540 108 30 918081 536182 5165782 0.71 9.92 6630 49 35 918091 536078 5164831 2.39 0.27 649 951 1190 918094 536598 5165882





Quentin Yarie, MacDonald’s President and CEO commented: “Our regional exploration program on the SPJ property continues to expand the footprint of the mineralized system and indicates that polymetallic mineralization extends at least 7 km east of the Scadding Deposit. Our exploration results also suggest that high-grade gold-cobalt-copper-nickel mineralization that was sampled at the Brady Showing occurs in many other locations on the property. Overall our 2018 and 2019 exploration programs suggest that the SPJ property has the potential to host an Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold system.”

Eastern extension of the Scadding Deposit hydrothermal system in the Jovan Sector

MacDonald Mines surface exploration work on the Jovan property encountered multiple zones of polymetallic mineralization that contained variable gold, cobalt, copper, nickel and silver. Comparable to the mineralized zones observed at, and near, the Scadding Deposit, corridors of sodic alteration, leading to the formation of albitites, appear to preferentially host zones of polymetallic mineralization.

MacDonald’s exploration work also revealed that many of the mineralized zones in the Jovan area of the SPJ property are spatially associated with a ENE-trending structural corridor at least 2.5km long. This corridor is defined in part by the alignment of many positive magnetic anomalies. MacDonald’s exploration work showed that the strongest magnetic anomaly, 500x175m in size, relates to the formation of hydrothermal magnetite and to zones of semi-massive pyrrhotite associated with significant cobalt and nickel enrichments. The Brady Showing, where MacDonald’s 2018 channel samples contains up to 4.31% copper, 4.42 g/t gold, 0.011% cobalt, 11.15 g/t silver and 0.013% Ni over 3.6 metres, and 3.44% cobalt, 3.81 g/t gold, 0.14% nickel, 0.59 % copper, and 3.79 g/t silver over 1.5 metres is also located just north of that structural corridor.

Located just outside the SPJ property, the McLeod Showing, where historic drilling intersected up to 11.65 g/t gold over 8.69 metres, is also spatially associated with that structural corridor. The reader is cautioned that the mineralization observed at the McLeod Showing may not be representative of the mineralization and grades present on MacDonald’s SPJ property.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Grab samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs Labs. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

MacDonald has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, MacDonald inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 60 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates. All samples over 10 g/t gold or the samples with abundant visible gold are analysed by 1 kilogram metallic screen.

SPJ Property highlights

100% ownership

17,720 hectares in excellent mining jurisdiction and close to infrastructure

Hosts the high-grade past producing Scadding Gold Mine

Evidence of polymetallic mineralization at the Scadding Deposit indicative of IOCG potential

Significant gold, cobalt-copper, silver, nickel and rare earth showings outside of the Scadding Deposit footprint

Historically, the Scadding Mine produced 914 kilograms of gold from 127,000 tonnes of mineralized material grading 7.2 g/t (OFR 5771). MacDonald’s reinterpretation of the geological model at the Scadding Deposit and larger SPJ property indicates that it could host a gold-rich Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold deposit and that significant gold structures may have been missed by previous operators’ drilling campaigns (2009-2011).

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario focused on gold exploration in Canada. The Company is focused on developing its large SPJ Project in Northern Ontario.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com

