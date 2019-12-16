DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced another year of successful fundraising to benefit Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (TSRHC). For 2019, TDC employees raised $144,402 for the hospital. Continuing the effort that began in 2007, TDC has cumulatively raised more than $1.3 million for TSRHC.



Fundraising efforts for 2019 included a 5K fun run that took place at TDC’s corporate headquarters at The Sound in Cypress Waters. The run raised nearly $16,000 in donations. TDC also hosted its annual golf tournament, silent auction, and continued its tradition of giving employees the option to wear casual work attire if they donate $1 a day to the hospital.

TDC’s efforts have helped TSRHC collect the funds it needs for family support services, medical equipment financing, and recreational activities for patients. The hospital provides treatments and therapies to children, even if their families are unable to pay for their care.

“The physicians and staff at TSRHC are some of the best in the world, and we are proud to help raise some of the dollars it needs to do more for its patients and their families,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of TDC. “Philanthropy and community service are the backbone of our company, and our employees have once again stepped up to support TSRHC.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies (TDC) is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Since it was founded in 1997, TDC has launched three business units: Delta Physician Placement for permanent physician staffing solutions, Delta Healthcare Providers for allied and travel therapy providers, and Delta Locum Tenens for short-term and long-term provider placements. Members of TDC’s executive and management teams serve on various industry boards, including the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations, National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations, and American Staffing Association Healthcare Council. Employees of TDC regularly participate in philanthropic events and have raised more than $1.3 million for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

