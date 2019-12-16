VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Control Systems Ltd. (“Argus Controls”), based in Surrey BC, Canada and urban-gro, Inc. (“urban-gro”) (OTCQX: UGRO) based in Lafayette, CO, USA together announced today the renewal of a multi-year strategic agreement to provide cannabis cultivators in North America with industry-leading, plant-centric solutions for environmental control, automation and nutrient management.



Having already worked together on over 50 projects, the extended agreement continues to demonstrate both companies’ commitment to client success through early and ongoing collaboration with cannabis cultivators throughout their project lifecycles. “urban-gro is well-recognized in the cannabis market for its design and integration of best-in-class technologies and equipment for cultivation,” said Michael Heaven, Vice President and General Manager of Argus Controls. “By working closely with urban-gro on these projects - from initial scoping and design, right through manufacturing, installation, commissioning and long-term service and support, we are able to deliver the best possible solution and ensure client success.”

Heaven continued, “Our clients are at the center of our strategic agreement with urban-gro. Argus Controls is investing in resources that will directly support projects with urban-gro and ease the transition from installation to operation for our clients. Further, we are increasing training of our broader reseller network so that we can provide enhanced regional support for our projects with urban-gro.”

Bradley Nattrass, urban-gro’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the strategic agreement between the two companies, “Our objective is to be the industry’s leading provider of engineering design services and integrator of complex environmental equipment systems for indoor cannabis cultivation facilities. As such, we are excited to grow our relationship with Argus Controls and offer the controls system solutions that best meets the needs of our clients in North America.”

About Argus Control Systems, Ltd.

Argus Controls is the North American leader in the design and supply of advanced environmental control systems, automation and nutrient management for the commercial horticulture, biotechnology and plant research industries. Its clients include universities, agriculture biotech companies, government agencies and a full range of commercial growers, including regulated cannabis. Argus Controls is owned by Conviron, the world’s largest designer and supplier of plant growth chambers and rooms used by clients around the globe working on plant-based solutions to the challenges of food security, environmental protection and human health.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) is a leading engineering design services firm and systems integrator that is focused on serving commercial cultivators around the world. By combining its four business platforms — engineering design solutions, systems integration, recurring services and cultivation optimization solutions, and technology — urban-gro provides end-to-end integrated solutions for today’s commercial cannabis cultivators for the life of their grow. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more.

