TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian”) today announced the conversion of Guardian Strategic Income Fund (the “Fund”) from a private offering, launched in May 2013, and available only to accredited investors, to an alternative mutual fund. The Fund is available through prospectus in Series A (fund code GCG 502), Series F (fund code GCG 602), and Series I units, each subject to specific terms and means of entry.



The change in Canadian securities rules, to permit the sale of alternative mutual funds to a broader audience, has provided investors with the opportunity to add a sophisticated level of diversification to their portfolios. Alternative mutual funds are similar in structure to a standard mutual fund; however, they also use the more sophisticated strategies employed by successful institutional investors such as endowments, foundations and family-offices, including the ability to use leverage and non-traditional assets within the portfolio.

The Fund offers an alternative to traditional long only fixed income investing, seeking to provide a low volatility solution to enhance diversification, preserve capital and manage changes in interest rates and credit spreads.

“At Guardian, we are dedicated to providing advisors and investors with focused investment solutions to meet their evolving needs,” said Denis Larose, Chief Investment Officer, Guardian Capital LP. “We are excited to be able to include Guardian Strategic Income Fund and its long-tenured portfolio management team into our evolving efforts to address the challenges faced by Canadian investors.”

More information about the Fund is available in the simplified prospectus, the annual information form and its fund facts documents, dated December 13, 2019 and filed with the applicable securities regulators.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the Fund are not guaranteed; its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

