- Presentation Demonstrates Advantages of iBio’s Recently Launched FastGlycaneering Development Service™ -



NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) presented results of the application of its new FastGlycaneering Development Service™ to enhance potency of recombinant proteins at last week’s Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics conference in San Diego, CA. Specifically, the presented data demonstrated the ability to deploy iBio’s glycan engineering technologies and plant-based manufacturing platform to rapidly develop and produce biobetters, such as the biobetter rituximab (“iBio Rituximab”) product candidate currently being developed in collaboration with CC-Pharming Ltd.

Dr. Sylvain Marcel, iBio’s Vice President of Protein Expression Sciences, highlighted laboratory results showing how iBio’s FastGlycaneering Technology enables greater N-linked glycosylation customization and control. In the case of iBio Rituximab, antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity was increased 30-fold; potency, as measured by half maximal effective concentration, was substantially improved versus the control antibody; and iBio’s glycan engineering methods were shown to be capable of producing antibodies with more homogeneous and fully human glycosylation patterns.

“This study demonstrated that our complementary glycan engineering technology can improve the activity of therapeutic antibodies, which is instrumental in the development of antibodies with higher potency,” stated Dr. Marcel. “These data represent a very positive development within our collaboration with CC-Pharming and, in addition, highlight iBio’s ability to produce antibodies with more homogeneous and humanized glycosylation patterns, which can help our other clients and partners achieve their target product profiles.”

In addition to joint work on a biobetter rituximab, iBio and CC-Pharming are undertaking joint product assessments in other categories that, in some cases, may reach the commercial stage faster than is possible with therapeutic antibodies. The companies expect to use iBio’s FastGlycaneering Technology for any glycoproteins selected from the initial candidate pool for advancement to commercial development.

In August 2019, iBio granted to CC-Pharming an exclusive, royalty-bearing commercial license to iBio Rituximab product candidates for the territory of China, as well as a research license to iBio’s FastPharming System™ and know-how for the evaluation of multiple product opportunities.

About CC-Pharming Ltd.

CC-Pharming is located in Zhongguancun Biomedical Engineering Transformation Center, Shunyi District, Beijing, China. The company is specialized in plant molecular medicine technology research and product development using proprietary tobacco and lettuce transient expression platforms, focusing on the use of plant bioreactors for the development of animal-free, safe, high-value recombinant protein and peptide product for industrial and clinical applications. The Company develops innovative indoor vertical farming system for efficient plant-based expression systems, and offers therapeutic biomedicine, life science research, cosmetics, and CRO/CMO services to clients in China. Further information is available at www.cc-pharming.com.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System™ combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver gram quantities of high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services via its 130,000 square foot facility in Bryan, Texas. iBio CDMO also enables innovators to use the FastPharming System for insourced manufacturing via its Factory Solutions “design-and-build” services. iBio’s FastGlycaneering Development Service™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing its own proprietary products which include its lead asset, IBIO-100, for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

STATEMENTS INCLUDED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE RELATED TO IBIO, INC. MAY CONSTITUTE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. SUCH STATEMENTS INVOLVE A NUMBER OF RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES SUCH AS COMPETITIVE FACTORS, TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT, MARKET DEMAND, AND THE COMPANY'S ABILITY TO OBTAIN NEW CONTRACTS AND ACCURATELY ESTIMATE NET REVENUES DUE TO VARIABILITY IN SIZE, SCOPE, AND DURATION OF PROJECTS. FURTHER INFORMATION ON POTENTIAL RISK FACTORS THAT COULD AFFECT THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL RESULTS CAN BE FOUND IN THE COMPANY'S REPORTS FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

(646) 274-3580

skilmer@ibioinc.com