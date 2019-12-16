SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) today announced the 10 winners of its first-ever Firefighter Grant Program, created this year to support the needs of fire departments in the utility’s service areas. Due to the significant interest in the program, Cal Water increased its original $60,000 in grant funds to award a total of almost $160,000 to these departments.
The 2019 grants were awarded to the following departments based on need for equipment to protect life and property of citizens or firefighters:
“Part of our focus day in and day out is to ensure we have reliable water supplies for firefighters to protect our communities in an emergency, and by supporting those who risk their own lives to protect ours through this grant program, we can further live our purpose to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “I am pleased that so many fire departments in our service areas wanted to participate in our first Firefighter Grant Program, and look forward to expanding the program in the coming years.”
Cal Water will host dedication ceremonies with the winning fire departments after the equipment has been purchased.
California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.
Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434
California Water Service Group
San Jose, California, UNITED STATES
Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434
CWS_Logo_2C_Pantone_TM (1).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: